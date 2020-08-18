'Bareilly Ki Barfi' Clocks 3 Years: Funny Dialogues From Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer

Helmed by Aishwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi is a romantic-comedy film starring Ayushamann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, and Rajkummar Rao. Upon its release, this comedy flick went on to garner positive reception from fans and critics alike. Bareilly Ki Barfi has completed three years on August 18, 2020. The movie also sees Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Pahwa essaying brie roles in the film. Set in the backdrop of a small-town in Bareilly, the movie revolves around the life of Bitti, who is a free-spirited young girl.

She lives life on her own terms and refuses to be forced into getting married. However, her entire life takes a massive shift when she meets Chirag Dubey and Pritam Vidrohi. Such was the film’s success that the film ran in the theatres for about 70 days. Apart from the interesting storyline and beautiful songs, the movie has some hilarious dialogues that take viewers on the roller coaster ride of laughter. On the occasion of its 3rd anniversary, here’s taking a look at some of the funniest dialogues of the movie that left audiences in splits.

Funny dialogues from Bareilly Ki Barfi

Oye Pritam pyaare, saree utaarne ki umar mein saree pehna rahe ho

Laxmiji ki kripa se paisa toh itna hai ki Dhanteras pe aap hi ki dulhan kharid ke aapko hi gift karde

Asal mein aaine mein shakal dekh hai aapne?

Kaise chale jaaoge bhaiya? Pehle jo gobar kiye ho uske upale bana kar jao

Ye Bitti raat bhar kaha ghumati hai? Ladki hai koi chudail thodi na hai.

Bhaiya Kai saal hogaye vanvas kiye, ab toh jo hai prayas karne ka samay hai

Abey depress karne bheja tha, impress karke aa gaye ho!

Aaj ke baad galat time pe phone kiya na, toh aisi laat maarenge ki koole pe dimple nikaal denge tumhaare.

Agar shakal dekh ke ladkiyan shaadi karti na, toh Hindustan mein aadhe ladke kanwaare hote.

Upar wala jab akal baat raha tha, tum kya churan chaat rahe the?

Aasan nahi hai tumse pyaar karna, magar tumse pyaar na karna usse bhi zyaada mushkil hai

