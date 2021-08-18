‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ Turns 4: Ayushmann Celebrates With Clips Featuring Kriti, Rajkummar

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Bareilly Ki Barfi was one of the biggest hits of 2017 grossing over ₹600 million worldwide. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, the movie clocked in four years on August 18 this year. Raising a toast on the occasion, the cast and team of the family entertainer took to their social media accounts to share memories from the movie.

Ayushmann Khurrana on Bareilly Ki Barfi's 4th anniversary

The 36-year-old actor took to his Instagram story to share a video compilation from the movie featuring Sanon, Rajkummar and other actors. He tagged the entire team of the movie to celebrate its fourth anniversary together. Rajkummar responded to the actor’s post by hilariously writing, ''Hello, Phone kaat''.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, the banner took to their Instagram to celebrate the occasion by sharing another exciting video compilation. Calling the movie 'whimsical tale of love lives in our hearts', they wrote, '4 years of Bareilly, Bitti and Barfi. This whimsical tale of love lives in our hearts, and every year the memory gets sweeter just like chashni[sic]'. They also thanked director Ashwiny Iyer, and said, 'Thank you @ashwinyiyertiwari for holding our hands and taking us to the small town of Bareilly, and showing the amazing characters of Chirag Dubey, Pritam Vidrohi and of course Bitti! Wishing you all a very happy 4th anniversary of Bareilly ki Barfi![sic]'.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's 2017 rom-com was based on Nicolas Barreau's novel, The Ingredients of Love. The movie follows the story of Bitti Mishra, who meets Chirag while on the quest of meeting the author of the book that changed her life. Chirag asks Bitti to follow him under the pretence of arranging a meeting author and leads her to believe that the author is Pritam Vidrohi.

The movie was a huge commercial and critical hit nationally and internationally. Running for over 70 days, the movie received eight Filmfare nominations including Best Film, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director (Won) and Best Supporting Actor. The soundtrack, for the movie, which was given by Tanishk Bagchi, Arko Pravo Mukherjee, Samira Koppikar, Sameer Uddin and Vayu was also highly appreciated.

