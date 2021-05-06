Barkha Singh Recalls Tough Audition Process For Her Role In 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge!'

Actor Barkha Singh began her career as a child artist at the age of 10 and has appeared in multiple national and international television commercials. The star is best known for her appearance as a young Kareena Kapoor in the latter's romantic film, Mujhse Dosti Karoge!. In a recent conversation with SpotboyE, Barkha Singh revealed that the audition process was tough and she was picked among 600 to 700 children.

Talking about the same, the Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan actor said that there were about 600-700 kids who auditioned for the role of young Tina. She further added that she went to the auditions after school, in an attempt to make her mother buy her some ice cream. She also added that she got the part after clearing five rounds of auditions.

A peek into Barkha Singh in Mujhse Dosti Karoge!

Barkha Singh said that people sometimes still remember her character and especially one phrase, where she goes, “Tina… Pooja”. The star also shared that her character of young Kareena Kapoor in Mujhse Dosti Karoge! got stuck in people's minds. However, she further added that she is now thankful that people recognise her for her more recent work.

Talking to SpotboyE, she said that a lot of people still do refer to her as young Kareena and it's surprising that people actually remember that. Barkha Singh also revealed that people even say that her face is still the same and she revealed that such remarks confuse her, as she does not know whether to take them as a compliment.

Apart from Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Barkha Singh also appeared in Samay: When Time Strikes as a child artist. This was her last film as a child star. She returned to the screen after ten years as an emerging television star. Talking about her return, Barkha said that though she returned to the industry, she did not reach out to the people she previously worked with, including Yash Raj Films.

She said she started from the ground level up so she didn’t have to face those challenges. Barkha has appeared in popular tv shows like Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Love by Chance, Bhagyalaxmi, Girls on Top, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and others. She has also churned out digital projects including House Arrest, Silence... Can You Hear It?, Engineering Girls, Home Sweet Office, Please Find attached and Please Find attached 2.

IMAGE: BARKHA SINGH'S INSTAGRAM

