'Barroz: Guardian Of D'Gama's Treasure' Cast: Know About Actors In Mohanlal's Directorial

Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure is a 3D fantasy film that will mark the directorial debut of the Mollywood star Mohanlal. The movie will focus on the life of Barroz, a man entrusted by the voyager Vasco De Gama to guard his treasure until his successor returns to claim it. Barroz's mission lasts for more than 400 years until a young boy claims to be Vasco De Gama's descendant. Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure will be released in 2022.

While Mohanlal has been confirmed to play the role of Barroz in the lead, Prithviraj Sukumaran too confirmed being a part of the movie on March 15. The movie's traditional pooja ceremony has been completed. Both Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran were presented at the event which was held on March 24, 2021. The pooja ceremony was streamed live through Facebook.

A look at the cast of Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure

Mohanlal

Mollywood star Mohanlal plays the lead role in Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. He will also be directing the movie. In the movie, Barroz will be shown as D'Gama's treasure's guardian. He protects the treasure for more than 400 years and must wait until a descendant of De Gama returns to claim the treasure.

Mohanlal will also be seen in the movie Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea. He will be starring alongside Suniel Shetty, Manju Warrier, Prabhu and Arjun Sarja among others. The movie is set to be released on May 13, 2021. The movie has received a National Award for Best Special Effects as well as for Best Feature Film. Mohanlal dedicated the award to the Indian Navy.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

On March 15, 2021, Prithviraj Sukumaran confirmed that he would be a part of the Barroz cast. He shared a picture of the script of Barroz. The picture posted was of the Shooting Script Supervisor's copy. In his caption, Sukumaran put a simple heart emoji next to the name of the film to confirm the news.

Pratap Pothen

Pratap Pothen had also confirmed that he would be a part of Barroz cast. He would be playing the role of a Voodoo doll. He confirmed the news by posting a picture of himself with Mohanlal. The actor wrote that he is excited to play the role and called it "liberating".

Promo Image Source: Mohanlal Instagram