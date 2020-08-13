Rhea Chakraborty Calls Allegations Against Her In FIR "Baseless" & "without Substance"

In the latest development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty the prime accused in her response to the FIR filed against her by Sushant's father KK Singh, has raised questions on the authenticity on the basis of the FIR filed against her. She called the allegations in the FIR as "baseless" and "without any substance"

Trying to refute the allegations that she tried to cut-off Sushant Singh from his family, she placed the instance of one of the Sushant's sisters coming to Sushant's residence to stay with him days before his death.

In her written response to Supreme Court, Rhea Chakraborty said, "the FIR contains various contradictions in as much as while alleging that the Petitioner wrongfully restrained and confined the deceased and cut-off the deceased from his family, the FIR itself mentions that immediately prior to the incident of 14.06.2020, one of the sister of the deceased stayed with him."

"Thus, the very registration of an FIR basis such contrary facts and baseless allegations without any substance demonstrate the illegality of the entire process. Hence, it is humbly submitted that in such circumstances, no transfer to CBI is mandated our made out and the allegation if any, ought to be investigated under the jurisdiction/supervision of the competent court in Mumbai," Rhea contended in her attempt to retain the case with Mumbai Police.

"In any case, a perusal of the FIR would indicate that no cognizable offence has been made out even on the facts and circumstances mentioned in the FIR. The averments in the FIR in no manner indicate how the alleged actions of the Petitioner led to the suicide of the deceased," the written response of Rhea said.

Bihar Government's written response

Bihar government have claimed that the Mumbai Police investigation ended with the final post mortem report which was released on June 25 terming it a suicide. Thereafter, the non-registration of FIR in Mumbai has been termed as "contrary to law" and that this "inexplicable" act makes the interrogation of the 56 persons from the film industry 'ex-facie' -- without any jurisdiction.

The documents claim that the action of the Bihar Police in registering the FIR on 25.07.2020 and undertaking the investigation is not only within its jurisdiction but also that the subsequent investigation, an obligation of Bihar police, conducted in Mumbai had been entirely "valid" and "legal". They went onto state that the FIR in Bihar is valid as the deceased actor was domiciled in Bihar and that his only legal heirs are in Bihar.

The Bihar government also pointed out the treatment met to its Police officials by the Mumbai Police during their brief visit to Mumbai and claimed that even though Bihar government had given advance intimation, Mumbai Police did not extend any cooperation towards them.

Supreme Court reserves judgement

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and the Maharashtra and Bihar governments, respondents in the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, to file a written note before the court by August 13.

Now, the Supreme Court is to decide who will proceed with the investigation, the Mumbai police which had already termed it as suicide without conducting a thorough probe even as Republic TV made several unnerving revelations through its own investigation, or the CBI which has already registered the case after taking over the investigation from Bihar Police.

Republic TV brought out numerous exclusive details of the events that must have occurred before and after the death of Sushant. Sensational revelations of Sushant’s expenses for Rhea, statements of Sushant’s bodyguard, family lawyer, flatmates, friends, and interview of Ankita Lokhande that unearthed sensational information.

