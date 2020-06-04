Basu Chatterjee Passes Away: Movies For Which The Filmmaker Won Awards

Acclaimed filmmaker and screenwriter, Basu Chatterjee passed away earlier today aged 93. He had been reportedly suffering from several age-related ailments. Indian Film & TV Directors’ Association’s President Ashoke Pandit took to social media to share the heartbreaking news with fans. He further wrote, “I am extremely grieved to inform you all the demise of Legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee Ji. His last rites will be performed today at Santacruz cremation at 2 pm. It’s a great loss to the industry. Will miss you, Sir. #RIPBasuChaterjee”.

He became extremely popular in the 1970s and 1980s when he associated himself with middle cinema. He was one of the pioneers which brought to the audience light-hearted stories surrounding the middle-class in an urban setting. Take a look at some such films that helped him gain wide acclaim.

Basu Chatterjee’s award-winning films

1. Chhoti Si Baat (1976)

Basu Chatterjee directed the 1976 romantic comedy, Chhoti Si Baat. The film starred Amol Palekar, Vidya Sinha, Ashok Kumar and Asrani in lead roles. Chhoti Si Baat is often considered to be one of the best films of the 1970s all thanks to its quirky take on a pre-hypercongested Bombay. Basu Chatterjee also penned the screenplay for the film for which he even won several accolades.

2. Rajnigandha (1974)

Rajnigandha directed by Basu Chatterjee was based on Hindi writer Mannu Bhandari’s short story, Yahi Sach Hai. The film starred Amol Palekar, Vidya Sinha, Dinesh Thakur, Veena Goud and Rajita Thakur in lead roles. Basu Chatterjee’s Rajnigandha won hearts with the film and even swept away several awards that year. The film was lauded for its realistic look at the urban middle-class that existed at the time.

3. Sara Akash (1969)

Sara Akash was based on Rajendra Yadav’s debut novel by the same name. The film was directed by Basu Chatterjee and starred Rakesh Pandey, Madhu Chakravarty, Nandita Thakur and A. K. Hangal in lead roles. The film was the directorial debut of Basu Chatterjee and is considered as one of the most noteworthy films of the year. K. K. Mahajan also won the National Film Award for Best Cinematography for Sara Akash that year.

4. Jeena Yahan (1979)

Jeena Yahan was directed by Basu Chatterjee and released in 1979. The film was based on Manu Bhandari’s story, Ekhane Aakash Neyi. Jeena Yahan starred Shekhar Kapur, Shabana Azmi, Dina Pathak, Sunder and Purohit in lead roles. The film won the hearts of the critics and the audience that year.

