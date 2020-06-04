Sudhir Mishra Mourns Basu Chatterjee's Death, Says 'you Were Part Of My Childhood'

Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, best known for his films like Baaton Baaton Mein, Chitchor and Rajnigadha has passed away at the age of 90. The president of Indian Films & TV Directors' Association took to Twitter and confirmed the news of Basu Chatterjee's death. Condolence messages for Basu Chatterjee are being shared on social media and renowned personalities from the Indian film fraternity along with others are coming forward to share heartfelt messages. Now, filmmaker Sudhir Mishra has also shared a condolence note for Basu Chatterjee, singing praises for his contribution on Indian cinema.

Also read: Mamata Banerjee expresses grief on filmmaker Basu Chatterjee's demise, conveys condolences

Sudhir Mishra's tweet on Basu Chatterjee's demise

Sudhir Mishra took to his Twitter and shared a message for Basu Chatterjee. The filmmaker wrote that Chatterjee was a part of his childhood and lovingly regarded the late filmmaker as 'Dada'. Sudhir Mishra also wrote that filmmakers of the modern age take inspiration from Basu Chatterjee's work and mimick his films. He concluded his note by writing that people always lie about different films not working in the past as Basu Chatterjee's films always worked.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's movies that were directed by Basu Chatterjee, see list

Sudhir Mishra was only one of the few noted personalities who shared heartfelt messages on Basu Chatterjee's death. Shoojit Sircar, Manoj Joshi and PM Narendra Modi were some of the few personalities who mourned the loss of Basu Chatterjee on social media. Read their condolence messages below -

Sad to hear of the demise of Shri Basu Chatterjee. His works are brilliant and sensitive. It touched people's hearts and represented the simple and complex emotions, as well as struggles of people. Condolences to his family and innumerable fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2020

Also read: What a man!: Harsha Bhogle condoles Basu Chatterjee's death; recalls own movie-going youth

My heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of legendary filmmaker #BasuChatterjee. Basu Da is gone and with him an era ends. à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤‚à¤¤à¤¿ pic.twitter.com/w49pWGI6CL — Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) June 4, 2020

My 1st job as an assistant director was with Basu Chatterjee for a Bengali tv serial shot in CR park, New Delhi.. May his soul Rest In Peace. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) June 4, 2020

Actor Shabana Azmi also shared a note on her social media where she described Basu Chatterjee as a prolific filmmaker. She also described him as a pioneer of what is now regarded as the 'middle of the road' cinema. Shabana also wrote that she feels fortunate to have worked in three films with Basu Chatterjee where he gave her an opportunity to play life like characters.

Also read: Basu Chatterjee’s 10 best 'feel good' movies to add to your watch-list

Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee had an extensive body of work in Indian cinema across three decades. As per reports, Chatterjee's cinema was often regarded as progressive for the times. The renowned filmmaker also directed a few episodes of Doordarshan shows such as Byomkesh Bakshi and Rajani. Reports suggest that the filmmaker was influenced by films such as Bicycle Thief & Billy Wilder's filmography.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.