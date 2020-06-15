Basu Chatterjee’s Remarkable Movies That You Can Now Watch Online

Basu Chatterjee is one of India’s finest directors and screenwriters. He has given the world of cinema some unforgettable stories and taken the level of Hindi movies a step ahead. Here are some movies of Basu Chatterjee that you can find on online streaming platforms now. Read ahead to know more-

Basu Chatterjee’s movies to watch online

Rajnigandha (1974)

Rajnigandha is a Basu Chatterjee directorial starring Vidya Sinha, Amol Palekar, and Dinesh Thakur as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a Delhi-based woman in a steady relationship with her boyfriend, who is forced to come to terms with her true feelings when a job interview in Mumbai brings an old flame back in her life. You can watch this movie on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read | Basu Chatterjee: A Legacy Of Slice Of Life Films Celebrating Life In Middle Class Lane

Baton Baton Mein (1979)

Baaton Baaton Mein is a Basu Chatterjee directorial, starring Amol Palekar, Tina Ambani, and Asrani as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Tony and Nancy. Things are well until misunderstanding takes place between the two. You can watch this movie on Zee 5 and YouTube.

Also Read | Basu Chatterjee's Songs That Depict His Love For The City Of Mumbai

Ek Ruka Hua Faisla (1986)

Ek Ruka Hua Faisla is a Basu Chatterjee directorial, starring Deepak Kejriwal, Amitabh Srivastava, and Pankaj Kapur as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around one dissenting juror in a murder trial who tries to influence the verdict with his personal prejudices and biases. You can watch this movie on Zee 5 and YouTube.

Also Read | Basu Chatterjee Passes Away: Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, And Others Pay Tribute

Chitchor (1976)

Chitchor is a Basu Chatterjee directorial, starring Amol Palekar, Zarina Wahab, and Vijayendra Ghatge. The plot of the film revolves around Meera, who lives in Bombay. She writes to her parents about a prospective bridegroom for her youngest sister Gowri. Pitambar Chaudhry and his wife are overjoyed by the prospect of marrying Gowri off to an engineer, who studied in Germany and has excellent financial prospects. Pitambar meets Vinod and arranges for a bungalow for him to live in. They like Vinod and extend gracious hospitality to Vinod. Gowri and Vinod have plenty of opportunities to fall in love with one another. Pitamber and his wife are shocked to learn about the imminent arrival of Sunil, the engineer. They also learn that Sunil is a project overseer for the construction of the dam and that Sunil is Vinod's boss. A classic case of mistaken identity. You can now watch this movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read | Basu Chatterjee’s 10 Best 'feel Good' Movies To Add To Your Watch-list

Piya Ka Ghar (1972)

Piya Ka Ghar is a Basu Chatterjee film, starring Anil Dhawan, Jaya Bachchan, and Asrani as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Malti Shankar lives in a fairly large house in a small town in India with her mom and dad, who gets married to a guy whose lifestyle is just the opposite. You can watch this movie on Hungama Play.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.