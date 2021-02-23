Baton Baton Mein Cast Includes Amol Palekar, Tinu Munim & More; Know Their Characters

Bankrolled and helmed by Basu Chatterjee, Baton Baton Mein is a rom-com drama, released in the year 1979. It features Amol Palekar, Tina Munim in the lead roles, while David and Pearl Padamsee can be seen in the supporting roles. The musical score was taken care of by Rajesh Roshan, with its Na Bole Tum Na becoming the popular song at the time. The film was a critical as well as commercial success at the box-office. It garnered a positive response from the audiences for the powerful performances delivered by the cast of Baton Baton Mein. Let us have a detailed look at Baton Baton Mein characters.

Baton Baton Mein cast details

Amol Palekar

Amol plays Tony Braganza, who meets Nancy and eventually falls in love with her. Amol, not only appears in Hindi cinema but also in Marathi. Alongside being an actor, he is a well-known director and a producer in both cinemas. He began his acting career in 1972 in Marathi’s experimental theatre. He has appeared in popular films such as Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe, Rajnigandha, Gol Maal, Solva Saawan, Paheli, Thodasa Roomani Ho Jaaye and many more.

Tina Munim

Nancy is played by Tina Munim, Tony’s love interest. Playing a lovely daughter to a widow, Nancy marries Tony at the end of the film. Tina Munim is a former actor and now the chairperson of the Kokila Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The former has appeared in several popular films such as Dev Anand’s Desh Pardes, Lootmaar, Man Pasand, Rocky, Karz, Yeh Vaada Raha, Jigarwala and many more. She tied the knot with Anil Ambani in the year 1991.

David

David plays Nancy’s neighbour Tom, who introduces her to Tom. Tom goes on to support the relationship between the leads and help them get their parent’s approval. David has an acting career spanning over four decades. He is popular for portraying character roles and has appeared in over 110 films in total. His popular films include Naya Sansar, Gol Maal, Boot Polish. David passed away in the year 1982 at the age of 73, in Toronto, of a heart attack.

Pearl Padamsee

Pearl plays Rosie Perreira, an anxious widow and the mother of Nancy and Sabby. Rosie wants her daughter to marry a wealthy young man. But when she falls in love with Tony, Rosie feels that Tony won’t come through with the marriage. Pearl is a renowned theatre personality who has appeared in popular films such as Khatta Meetha, Junoon, Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love, Such a Long Journey and others. The actor passed away in the year 2000.

Image Source: A still from Baton Baton Mein

