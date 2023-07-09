Bawaal Director Nitesh Tiwari On Hilter’s Role In Film Based On WWII: You Cannot Not Have…

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen together in Bawaal. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film explores the relationship between the lead characters Ajju (Varun Dhawan) and Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor). The trailer, which was launched on July 9, suggests that Bawaal will touch upon World War II. The video also features flashbacks in black and white.

One scene in particular has raised the curiosity of the viewers. In it, Varun looks at a photo frame of Hitler and sees his reflection. The director, at a press conference, talked about Hitler's role in the movie.

3 things you need to know

Varun Dhawan stars as a history professor in the film.

Bawaal is his first movie with Nitesh Tiwari and Janhvi Kapoor.

It will be released on OTT on July 21.

Director dishes out information on Hitler's role in Bawaal

Nitesh said that it was impossible to make Bawaal without referring to Hitler as the story deals with World War II. He said that every scene was ‘carefully chosen’.

"There is an arc to the characters and the events play an important role in the movie. Bawaal is not just about Hitler. Every scene has been carefully chosen. World War II is a huge event and the things we show have been chosen carefully. You cannot not have Hitler in a World War II movie so he is there in it," he said.

On shooting the most difficult scenes

The director further said that getting the right costumes and production design for the period portions was the most difficult part of Bawaal. He also spoke about the other challenges faced during the shoot.

(Varun Dhawan looks at a frame of Hitler in Bawaal | Imahge: Twitter)

"Storyline was a big challenge. Writing the script was a big challenge. Most difficult part was to recreate portions of history. We want to get the costumes and all the details right. Costume and production design was a big challenge. The Omaha beach war sequence was emotionally and physically exhausting. The toughest part of the shoot was the D-Day sequence at the Omaha beach," he said.

Nitesh Tiwari on Bawaal being a personal film

Nitesh shared that Bawaal is a deeply personal film for him. The story is written by his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and some portions are inspired by the certain events from his educator father’s life.

“Bawaal is very close to my heart. There is a lot of personal stuff in it. I feel the film is special because it needed to be told. My work has had a positive impact till now and Bawaal is going to be very different. The way we look at life, relationships, everything is governed by our psychology and values in life-- partly moral and immoral. But experiences mould us and change us. Bawaal is all about the coming of life," added the director.