Bawaal Director Nitesh Tiwari On Why He Chose To Depict World War II, Not Jallianwala Bagh

Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Bawaal will stream from July 21. The trailer of the Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer film, released on July 10, piqued the curiosity of the viewers as certain scenes depicted World War II.

3 things you need to know

Bawaal marks the first collaboration between Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

How World War II will be incorporated into the storyline is not clear yet.

At the trailer launch event, Nitesh Tiwari confirmed Hitler's role in the movie saying "he has to be there in it".

Bawaal director wanted to show a ‘fresh’ tragedy

Ever since the release of the trailer, fans have been curious about how World War II will play out in the movie. The trailer shows Varun Dhawan as a history teacher who takes his wife Janhvi Kapoor on a trip to Europe to see World War II sites. Amid the curiosity, the director shared why he chose to decided to depict the war instead of other battles based on Indian history.

(Bawaal director and headliners at the trailer launch in Dubai | Image: Amazon Prime Video/Twitter)

Speaking to Galatta Plus, the director revealed that he wanted to deliver “something fresh” to the audience. He went on to say that it would have been easy for them to narrate a story about an Indian war but he "craved" for the audience to watch something fresh, both story-wise and visually.

The Dangal director said, “There has been such lovely stuff that has already been done, and in plenty of numbers by some of our very renowned filmmakers on the historical wars that our country has been a part of. I personally felt that I would not be able to bring anything new on-screen if I were to do that.”

Bawaal director dropped Jallianwala Bagh from script

Nitesh Tiwari also revealed that the initial story of Bawaal was written differently. He shared that the film was scripted with Jallianwala Bagh references. He claimed that he had to remove the scenes from the story because Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham Singh released and already dealt with the subject. Nitesh added that the movie was no longer ‘fresh’ and so he decided to drop the storyline.