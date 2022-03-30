Bawaal: Sajid Nadiadwala Ropes In Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor For Next Film; Deets Inside

After the successful innings with Chhichhore that bagged the National Award, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari have collaborated again for yet another interesting project. The two announced a new project titled Bawaal that will feature Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor together for the first time.

The film is slated to hit the screens on April 7, 2023. Though further details of the project have been kept under wraps by the makers, the big announcement is exciting enough for the fans of Varun and Janhvi who can’t wait to watch the two young superstars sizzle on the big screen together soon for a love story, you can't expect anything short of maximum fun and entertainment.

Varun who is elated to be on board with the fabulous director announced the news on Instagram and wrote, “Ab Hoga #BAWAAL! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, #SajidNadiadwala and @niteshtiwari22 along with @janhvikapoor. Can't wait to see you in theatres on 7th April 2023 #goodfriday.”

Janhvi heaped praises on Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala and wrote, "Joining hands with two of the finest, #SajidNadiadwala and @niteshtiwari22 I’m so grateful and happy to announce my next, #BAWAAL starring opposite @varundvn."

The film is scheduled to go on the floors soon. Meanwhile, during his recent interaction with PTI, the Student of the Year actor said that while he is excited about the release of his films, the pandemic has made him realize that life is not all about one’s professional life. “My father has been working for so many years and has made 45-46 films and he had to sit at home. We all had to (due to the pandemic). I am much younger, we have to realise that our lives can’t only be this, we need to have other personal growth. "Films are back and I have ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ and ‘Bhediya’ coming. We have had a great time working on these two films,” he said.

Earlier, the two stars were going to share the screen space in the film Takht. However, the multi-starrer is supposed to take a while to go on floors. Reportedly, it is also believed that the project jas been shelved. Apart from this, Jahnvi has other projects like Good Luck Jerry, Dostana 2, Mr & Mrs. Mahi in her kitty while Varun will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhediya alongside Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon respectively.

Image: Instagram/VarunDhawan/PTI