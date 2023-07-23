Bawaal To Trial Period: 8 New Films To Watch On OTT This Week

Quick links:
Bawaal starring Jahnvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 21. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and shows the journey of a turbulent marriage.
The Trial Period also started streaming from July 21 on Jio Cinema. The film stars Genelie D Souza and Manav Kaul in lead roles and narrates the story of a single mother.
They Cloned Tyrone begun streaming on Netflix on July 21. The film follows an unlikely trio who come across eerie events that leads to a government conspiracy.
Unknown: Cave of Bones is a Netflix documentary film that released on July 21. The movie narrates the tale of a paleoanthropologist who discovers the world's oldest graveyard.
The Deepest Breath is a documentary account of a diving enthusiast who dreams to break the world record. The movie started streaming on Netflix from July 14.
Kikyo is a story of an outlaw who returns to his home after 30 years. The film started streaming from July 22 on MX Player.
Black Lotus is a crime thriller movie streaming on Lionsgate Play from July 21. The English movie releases in theatres on April 13 and is now streaming on OTT.