Bawaal To Trial Period: 8 New Films To Watch On OTT This Week

Varun Dhawan starrer Bawaal and Genelia D Souza starrer Trial Period both released on OTT on July 21. Take a look at the other new titles online.

| Written By
Shreya Pandey
Bawaal
Bawaal starring Jahnvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 21. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and shows the journey of a turbulent marriage.

Trial Period
The Trial Period also started streaming from July 21 on Jio Cinema. The film stars Genelie D Souza and Manav Kaul in lead roles and narrates the story of a single mother.  

They Cloned Tyrone
They Cloned Tyrone begun streaming on Netflix on July 21. The film follows an unlikely trio who come across eerie events that leads to a government conspiracy.  

Unknown: Cave of Bones
Unknown: Cave of Bones is a Netflix documentary film that released on July 21. The movie narrates the tale of a paleoanthropologist who discovers the world's oldest graveyard. 

The Deepest Breath
The Deepest Breath is a documentary account of a diving enthusiast who dreams to break the world record. The movie started streaming on Netflix from July 14. 

Kikyo
Kikyo is a story of an outlaw who returns to his home after 30 years. The film started streaming from July 22 on MX Player. 

Black Lotus
Black Lotus is a crime thriller movie streaming on Lionsgate Play from July 21. The English movie releases in theatres on April 13 and is now streaming on OTT.

Ambulance
Jake Gyllenhaal starrer Ambulance is a crime drama that features the story of a heist gone haywire. The film is now streaming on Netflix. 

