Bawaal Trailer: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Come Together For A Tale Of Love And Turmoil

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are gearing up for the release of Bawaal, which marks their first collaboration. The stars launched its official trailer earlier today, July 9, at an event in Dubai Helmed by Nitish Tiwari, it is a romantic action drama that revolves around love and separation.

2 things you need to know

- Bawaal has been widely shot in Europe.

- The film will be released on Prime Video on July 21.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's love story is a war

The trailer opens with Ajay Dixit (Varun Dhawan) entering the frame in style. The viewers are made to believe that he is like a celebrity in his hometown Lucknow.

It, however, soon becomes clear that this is not the case. In the next frame, Varun is seen teaching his students what appears to be history, but it seems he is not good at his job.

(A still from the song Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte, which was released on July 7 | Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

We are then introduced to Janhvi Kapoor’s character. Ajay aspires to marry her to merely improve his standing in society. His dreams become a reality when they get married. However, things start going downhill when they embark on a journey to Europe. Certain events test their marriage and force Ajay to deal with his inner turmoil.

Does Bawaal carry a strong message?

Going by the trailer, the movie tries to highlight that no one is perfect, and one should look within before pointing fingers at others. The trailer also has some World War 2 scenes.

Speaking about the film, producer Sajid Nadiadwala said that it is a story that will be regarded as an epic in the time to come. Will this really be the case? The answer will become clear when Bawaal premieres on Prime Video on July 21.