'Bawaal': Varun Dhawan Finishes Another Schedule Of His Upcoming Film In Krakow

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan on Sunday announced that he has completed the Krakow, Poland, schedule of his upcoming movie “Bawaal”.

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan on Sunday announced that he has completed the Krakow, Poland, schedule of his upcoming movie “Bawaal”. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the romance drama also stars Janhvi Kapoor. Dhawan shared the news of the schedule wrap in a post on Instagram.

"Finished another schedule in Krakow now on to the next (sic)," the actor wrote alongside a couple of photos with Kapoor. “Bawaal” went on floors in April in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and the team later travelled to Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is slated to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023. Dhawan, 35, recently starred in the Karan Johar-backed “Jugjugg Jeeyo” and will next be seen in Amar Kaushik’s directorial “Bhediya”.

Kapoor, 25, has a slew of projects lined up for release, including Aanand L Rai’s production “Good Luck Jerry”, her father Boney Kapoor-backed “Mili” and Johar’s production “Mr and Mrs Mahi”.

