B'day Girl Manisha Koirala's Film Escape From Taliban Was Adapted From A Real Life Story

One of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema, Manisha Koirala celebrates her 51st birthday on August 16 this year. The actor is known for her work in movies like Mann, Dil Se.., Bombay, Indian and more. One of her most memorable and heartbreaking movies, Escape From Taliban is resonating with many in the current times as the Afghanistan government stepped down succumbing to the Taliban after 20 years. But did you know that Koirala's movie is actually inspired by a real-life story depicting the true horrors of the interim Taliban government in Afghanistan?

Manisha Koirala's Escape From Taliban

The movie Escape from Taliban is based on a memoir titled Kabuliwalar Bangali Bou authored by a Bengali Brahmin woman named Sushmita Banerjee. The memoir narrated her life in Afghanistan and her escape from there. The activist and writer married an Afghan Jaanbaz Khan and resided in the country from 1989 to 1995. During that time, the Taliban ruled Afghanistan forced her to convert to Islam.

The movie depicted her journey of living in the landlocked country, where the Taliban issued a death sentence on her for not abiding by their rule and later successfully attempting to flee the country. According to PTI, in September 2013, a decade after the release of the movie, Sushmita Banerjee, at age 49, was shot dead by suspected Taliban militants in Afghanistan.

About Escape From Taliban

After entering Afghanistan with her partner Jaanbaaz, who she intends to marry, Sushmita is left petrified at the terrorizing scenes in the country where the Taliban has taken control. After facing rejection from the society in the country for her opposition to converting her religion to Islam, Banerjee is declared Kaafir (disbeliever in god) for her attempts of teaching the Afghani women their rights.

The movie released in 2003 and directed by Ujjal Chattopadhyaya. Starring Nawab Shah, Vinita Malik, Prithvi Zutshi and Alyy Khan, Manisha Koirala played the role of Sushmita Banerjee also known as Sayed Kamala in the movie. The movie included soulful tracks by Babul Bose such as Aye Jaane Jaa, Titli Si Ud Chali, Jeete Hain Yahan and Rimil Baba. The movie was billed as 'story of a woman who dares Taliban'.

