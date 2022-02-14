'Be It South Or Hindi, Good Films Will Do Well': Ajay Devgn During 'Rudra' Trailer Launch

Actor Ajay Devgn, who will be seen donning the cap of a super cop yet again in the forthcoming series Rudra: The age of darkness, dropped the much-awaited trailer on social media on Monday. Apart from Devgn, the series also features an ensemble cast including the likes of Raashii Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles. The trailer was launched at a grand trailer launch in Mumbai on Monday.

During the trailer launch, Ajay Devgn was asked multiple questions. He was asked the reason behind South films doing better than the Hindi films. As per Pinkvilla, the Singham actor replied to it, saying that a good film is more important than the language or film industry in which it gets released.

'Be it South, Hindi or Hollywood, good films will do well': Ajay Devgn

Ajay added that it's been 5 months since the opening of cinema halls, whenever a good film comes be it South, Hindi or Hollywood, they will do well. He stated, "I think, there have not been enough big films from Bollywood. When a good big film releases, it would work. Sooryavanshi has done well."

Ajay Devgn shared his excitement about being a part of Rudra in a press statement. Speaking on the same, he said, “My character in Rudra – The Edge Of Darkness is possibly the greatest character you may have witnessed. This has been both challenging and inspiring for me, and I am elated to share the magic of Rudra with my fans across the world. I hope they fall in love with the show as intensely as we have worked towards the making of it.”

Recently, Ajay shared the trailer on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Surrounded by darkness, I'm ready to bring justice to light! #HotstarSpecials #Rudra all episodes streaming from 4th March only on @disneyplushotstar #RudraOnHotstar #RudraTrailer @imeshadeol @raashiikhanna @atulkulkarni_official @ashwinikalsekar @ApplauseSocial @BBCStudiosIndia @mapuskar.” The series is slated to release on March 4 on Disney+ Hotstar."

More on Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness

Ajay Devgn starrer Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness is the official remake of the British psychological drama Luther, which starred Idris Elba in the lead role. Ajay Devgn will play the role of a cop in the web series which is touted to be much darker than any of his films so far.

Image: Instagram/@ajaykajol_turk_fan