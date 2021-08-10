'Be Ready To Be Sued': Gauahar Khan Rubbishes Reports Of Collab With Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actor Gauahar Khan has been known for speaking her mind out. The actor recently took to her official Instagram handle and called out a beer pong event that claimed to organise a meet-and-greet event with the actor along with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. Taking to her IG story, Khan clarified that she is not participating in any such event and called it a "fraud." The 14 Phere actor also threatened to sue the organisers.

Gauahar Khan reports a fraud event

Taking to her Instagram story, Gauahar Khan dropped a poster of the beer pong event that claimed a meet-and-greet with her and the Kalank star Varun Dhawan. She put a cross sign on it and penned, "This is a fraud! I'm not going to any beer pong festival!" She added, "Be ready to be sued."

The Ishqzaade actor has been popular for shutting the trolls in style and giving a befitting reply to the 'nosy questions.' Earlier, Khan made headlines for giving it back to those who asked her personal questions constantly. She shared a video where she can be seen dancing and replying to several "nosy" questions that she is often asked post tying the knot with Zaid Darbar.

Khan responded to three frequently asked questions in the video. The short video clip began with the text, "Nosey questions I get as a married/working female." The Tandav actor responded to the question- "When will you have a baby?" and she answered, "Whenever Allah wills! Duh!" To the question, "Why don't you live with your in-laws?," she gave a savage reply, "My husband and I chose what suits us." The third one was about her work life, "Why are you working all the time since your wedding?," to which she said, "I have been working last 20 years and will work till am 80. Live and let live!"

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Gauahar Khan made her Bollywood debut with 2009's Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year. She was last seen in 14 Phere alongside Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda. The actor has also appeared in several other films such as Ishqzaade, Fever, and Begum Jaan, and the Amazon Prime Video web series Taandav.

IMAGE: VARUN DHAWAN/ GAUAHAR KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

