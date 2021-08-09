Bear Grylls Praises Urvashi Rautela's Latest Flexibility Workout Video: Watch

Urvashi Rautela, who is popular for her acting and dance skills in the film industry, is also a fitness enthusiast. Rautela can often be seen inspiring her fans and followers to adopt a healthy lifestyle by posting snippets and videos from her fitness workouts. Recently, the model-turned-actor took to her official Instagram handle to drop yet another workout video. Urvashi's latest video has also left British adventurer Bear Grylls impressed, as he couldn't stop himself from dropping a motivating comment.

Bear Grylls drops a motivating comment on Urvashi Rautela's latest workout video

In the video, Urvashi Rautella can be seen sporting an all-black gym outfit. She wore a black sports bra with high-end tights and matching shoes. Her long hair is pulled back in a high ponytail. She can be seen sweating it out in the gym. As for the caption, the model and actor wrote, "When your trainer leaves you along at the gym. Just kidding. The best advice I ever received came from my father ~ Do at least one fun thing every day. One of the best ways to make other people happy is to be happy yourself. You can’t put a price on fun it’s always priceless. Smile. Be goofy. Take chances. Have fun. Inspire."

As soon as the video was up on the internet, many fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. The video has already garnered more than 6.5 lakh likes. Bear Grylls, too, was quick enough to like the post and write, "& Never give up." The Man Vs Wild star's comment left Rautela's fans elated as they continued to shower love and admiration for the Hate Story 4 actor. A fan commented, "Awesome" with fire emoticons, while another one added, "Strong lady."

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Rautela is all set to make her Tamil debut with an untitled sci-fi film, where she will be portraying a microbiologist and an IITian. She also has a bilingual thriller drama, Black Rose, and a Hindi remake of Thirutu Payale 2 in the pipeline. The Great Grand Masti actor last appeared in Doob Gaye song opposite Guru Randhawa, and Versace Baby along with Mohamed Ramadan. The actor is also seen in a lead role in Jio Studio's series Inspector Avinash, alongside Randeep Hooda. The web series is a biopic based on the life journey of cop Avinash Mishra and Poonam Mishra.

(With Inputs: PR)

IMAGE: BEAR GRYLLS/ URVASHI RAUTELA'S INSTAGRAM

