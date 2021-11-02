Bear Grylls Thanks Indian Guests For Joining Him On His Adventures; Akshay Kumar Reacts

Man Vs Wild star Bear Grylls has a huge fanbase in India. The British adventurer and television presenter has spent years on life-threatening trips into the wild. In the past few years, Bear Grylls was also joined by several renowned Indian personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and legendary actor Rajinikanth. To extend his heartfelt gratitude to the Indian stars, Bear Grylls recently shared a video via Instagram. As he tried to say 'never give up' in Hindi, Akshay Kumar reacted to his video and praised him.

Taking to his Instagram handle, television star Bear Grylls shared a video of him saying, "Himmat Mat Haaro Dosto" (Never give up my friends). Bear Grylls tried his hands on Hindi to pay a tribute to the Indian guests, who joined him on his adventure. The Man Vs Wild star added his photos with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the caption, he wrote, "Not perfect but I tried my best! In Hindi: “Never give up!” Thanks to each of our brilliant guests on Into the Wild for the amazing adventures."

Akshay Kumar reacts to Bear Grylls' video

Akshay Kumar reacted to Grylls' video and reshared it on his Instagram stories. The actor mentioned Bear Grylls' 'never give up' spirit makes him unique. The Sooryavanshi star wrote, "Your this 'never give up' spirit is what makes you so unique mate. It was an absolute pleasure to go on a wild adventure with you." Akshay Kumar joined Bear Grylls for an adventure in Bandipur National Park for an episode of the show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. The episode was telecasted on September 14, 2020.

Bear Grylls on his adventure with Ajay Devgn

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn recently joined Bear Grylls for an adventure in the Indian ocean. The actor appeared in an episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. Following their thrilling experience, Bear Grylls recently opened up on his journey with Ajay Devgn. Grylls shared a video on his Instagram handle, in which he said Ajay Devgn taught him, "you can never lose if you never give up". Sharing the video, he also mentioned how his adventure with Ajay Devgn was edgy and wrote, "If I had to describe my 'Into The Wild' adventure with @ajaydevgn in one word, it'd be edgy. With sharks in the water, and limited resources, you’ve got to work together well under pressure. Those times are when we get reminded that perseverance is king."

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar/AP