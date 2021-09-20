'Beautifully Edited': Ranbir, Nargis' Fan Edit From 'Rockstar' Leaves Imtiaz Ali Impressed

Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar has stayed with the audience even after a decade since its release, with Imtiaz Ali's filmmaking giving it a completely different turn from the typical run-of-the-mill Bollywood romances. The multilayered narrative centring on Janardhan Jakhar quest for his soulmate proved to be a milestone for Ranbir and Nargis Fakhri's career. To date, fans have come up with interesting edits of the film's iconic scenes and songs, one of which was recently lauded by Imtiaz Ali.

Taking note of the beautiful video, which encapsulated the leading pair's beautiful moments from the romance drama, the Jab We Met director took to his Instagram stories and appreciated it. Apart from Rockstar, Ranbir and Imtiaz have also collaborated for Tamasha, which also starred the actor's ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone.

Imtiaz Ali shares fan-made edit from Rockstar

Taking to his social media handle on Monday, September 20, the director lauded the efforts of an Instagram page and uploading the clip on his Instagram story, wrote, "Beautifully edited :)" The movie became a massive hit, with its message of love transcending all boundaries, coupled with iconic tracks by the legendary AR Rahman and Mohit Chauhan duo. The clip opens with Aditi Rao Hydari making Jordan release his love for Heer (Nargis Fakhri) and then pans onto their romantic moments with the movie's Tum Ho playing in the background.

The 2011 flick has become one of Bollywood's cult classics over the years. Interestingly, the movie also starred veteran legend Shammi Kapoor in his last silver-screen appearance. Containing one of the best music albums ever attached to a film, AR Rahman and Ranbir Kapoor received several accolades for their contribution to the project. From Janardhan Jakhar to Jordan, the movie witnesses the character's metamorphoses filled with love, heartbreak and self-discovery.

Ranbir, Imtiaz and AR Rahman also came together for the 2015 Tamasha, which was built on a stream of consciousness narrative as Ved Vardhan (Ranbir Kapoor) tries to discover his true self. The movie, starring Deepika Padukone was well received by the audience for the trailblazing performances as well as the music score, with the leading duo winning accolades for the same.

(IMAGE: PTI/ TWITTER/ @TKT2BOLLYWOOD)