Before Ranbir-Alia Wedding, Revisiting 'YJHD' Actor's Best Romantic Dialogues

Bollywood’s beloved couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding is currently the talk of the town. The couple’s wedding rumours began making rounds last month with several speculations. In the latest update, both the actors will tie the knot today at Ranbir Kapoor's Vastu residence in the attendance of their close family members and friends. While Ranbir Kapoor will soon embark on a new chapter in his life, here are the actor's best romantic dialogues from his hit films.

While Ranbir Kapoor has wowed the audience with his performance in several films of different genres, his romantic movies have a separate fanbase. The actor, who is one of the most beloved actors in the film industry, has played several boy-next-door roles and made the viewers fall in love with his characters. Ahead of his wedding with the love of his life, here are some dialogues of the actor that lives rent-free in his fans' hearts.

Ranbir Kapoor's best romantic dialogues

1. Naina and Bunny's love story in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani definitely left every viewer in happy tears. From their trip to Manali to their New Year's Eve proposal, they gave away major couple goals. However, one romantic dialogue from the film is still fans' favourite.

"Tumhari smile kitni dangerous hai pata hai? Mere paas dil hota na, teri smile pe pakka aa jaata."

2. Ranbir Kapor and Priyanka Chopra's Anjaana Anjaani is a perfect romantic and feel good film. The movie's plot follows the story of two strangers who meet each other while trying to take away their lives. However, they end up becoming each other's reason to live.

"Marne ke liye tumhe kitne bhi reasons mil jaye...Jeene ke liye bas ek hi wajah kaafi hoti hai."

3. Ranbir Kapoor's ace acting skills in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil definitely won hearts. While the movie was filled with love and emotions, its dialogues added to its intense drama. While there are many dialogues in the film, here's one of the best.

Aasan hai kya? Aisi mohabbat karna jiske badle mohabbat na mile?

4. Ranbir Kapoor's Sid made all viewers fall in love with his path to becoming an independent person. His friendship with Aisha which turns into love and his relationship with his parents brought happy tears to viewers.

"Goals paane ki khushi tabhi mehsoos hoti hai... jab usse kisi ke saath share kar sako."

5. Jordan's love for Heer, his painful songs that were filled with love and a lot more made Rockstar Ranbir Kapoor's one of the best films to date. What made the film more special was its dialogues. Here is the film's one of the best dialogues.

"Pata hai? Yahaan se bohot door, sahi aur galat ke paar ek maidaan hai... main wahaan milunga tujhe."

Image: Instagram/@ranbir_kapoooor