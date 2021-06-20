Before Ronaldo, Kareena Kapoor Had Endorsed Water Over Cola 14 Yrs Ago; Actor Shares Proof

Cristiano Ronaldo’s removal of Coca-Cola bottles to endorse water during a press conference of the ongoing UEFA Euro made global headlines. Apart from stocks of the cola giant crashing by billions, other footballers following suit by making other replacements like Paul Pogba snubbing an alcohol brand bottle and amid memes and fun reactions, have been a major talking point. However, did you know Kareena Kapoor Khan too had endorsed water over cola 14 years back?

Kareena Kapoor’s quirky take on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Coca Cola controversy

Kareena once said, ‘Cola, soda sab apni jagah par hain, par paani ka kaam paani hi karta hai (Cola, soda and all are fine, but only water can do the job of water).’ No, the actor did not make the statement in real, but it was one of her dialogues in her movie Jab We Met. Her character Geet makes the statement when she gets down from the train and stops by a railway station store to drink water after running.

As a social media handle shared her quote amid the Ronaldo controversy, Kareena gave a thumbs up to the post with emojis.

Meanwhile, the UEFA issued a statement urging footballers to refrain from moving bottles at press conferences.

“UEFA has reminded participating teams that partnerships are integral to the delivery of the tournament and to ensuring the development of football across Europe, including for youth and women.”

Euro 2020 tournament director Martin Kallen had shared that they had 'communicated with the teams regarding this matter'.

"It is important because the revenues of the sponsors are important for the tournament and for European football,” he was quoted as saying.

