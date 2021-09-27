Before Vijay Deverakonda Starrer ‘Liger’, Mike Tyson Appeared In THIS Bollywood Film

Vijay Deverakonda treated his fans to some exciting news on Monday as he announced a brand new addition to his upcoming film, Liger. The actor mentioned that global sensation and boxer, Mike Tyson will be joining the film and fans' excitement knew no bounds. After this news did the rounds, let's have a look at another Bollywood film that Mike Tyson has starred in.

Mike Tyson starred in THIS Bollywood film before Liger

This may come as a surprise to fans, but Liger will not be Mike Tyson's first appearance in the Bollywood film industry. The boxer first made his appearance in Bollywood with Fool N Final in 2007. The film starred Sunny Deol, Shahid Kapoor, Sameera Reddy, Ayesha Takia and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles among others. The boxer had also shot for a promo video of Ahmed Khan's film, which blew up on social media after Vijay Deverakonda's announcement.

Although Tyson has already graced the Bollywood industry with his presence, Liger will be his first film that will release across the country. Liger is currently being shot in Goa and also stars Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu in lead roles apart from Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson. The film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam simultaneously and will be helmed by Puri Jagannadh. Sharing the news on his Instagram account Vijay wrote, "We promised you Madness! We are just getting started :) For the first time on Indian Screens. Joining our mass spectacle - LIGER The Baddest Man on the Planet. The God of Boxing The Legend, the Beast, the Greatest of all Time! IRON MIKE TYSON."

Liger will be all about the journey of a kickboxer, who suffers from a speech impediment. The movie has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages and was earlier slated to release on September 9, 2021, but was postponed indefinitely owing to the rising COVID cases in the country.

Apart from Liger, reports state that Deverakonda is likely to team up with Tuck Jagadish director Shiva Nirvana for his next project. Ananya Panday on the other hand will next be seen in a Shakun Batra film that is yet to be titled, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also take on a role in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and The White Tiger actor Adarsh Gourav.

Image: Instagram/@miketyson