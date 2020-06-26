Farhan Akhtar's 'Lucknow Central': BTS Moments That Show What Went Into Making Of The Film

Farhan Akhtar worked in Lucknow Central in 2017. The plot of the movie is about Kishen, who is a prisoner in Lucknow jail. He loves music and he forms a band in prison that goes on to become one of the popular music bands. Lucknow Central released on September 15, 2017. The cast of Lucknow Central includes Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Virendra Saxena, Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy, Gippy Grewal, and Rajesh Sharma, among others. The film also had some incredible behind-the-scenes moments, let us take a look at them.

Behind-the-scenes from Lucknow Central

In the video, the making of the song Meer-E-Kaarwan is shown. Farhan Akhtar also talks about his favourite place on the sets of Lucknow Central. He said that his favourite place is the courtyard where the beautiful sky can be seen. Farhan Akhtar also talks about his role in the film and says that Ranjit Tiwari helped him shape the character of the film. The producer of the film, Nikkhil Advani, says that the film is based on a real-life story.

In the video, Ronit Roy is seen having some fun time with the cast of the film. He plays the role of a police officer named Raja Shrivastava. The actor also compliments the director for his hard work. Diana Penty is also seen in the video alongside Ronit Roy.

Farhan Akhtar talks about the song Teen Kabootar, adds that the song is purely based on body percussion and vocals. The song is sung by Raftaar, Divya Kumar, Mohit Chauhan. Dance choreographer Bosco appreciates the efforts of the people who made the song. Farhan Akhtar explains that there were a lot of experiments done to make the song sound perfect. The lyrics of the song are written by Kumaar. Deepak Dobriyal also says that the song is pure creativity and nothing else.

In the video, Deepak Dobriyal is seen spending some fun time with the cast of the film. He plays the role of Victor Chattopadhyay in the film. Since the film is based on the life of prisoners who form a band in Lucknow jail, the lead cast of the film also had to learn the basics of how to sing a song.

