'Bekhudi': Adhyayan Suman Opens Up About His Upcoming Film, Says 'script Called Out To Me'

Actor Adhyayan Suman is all excited about his upcoming film Bekhudi helmed by Amit Kasaria. The actor revealed that his part in the film has different shades. Bekhudi is a romantic thriller that follows the story of an affluent man who falls in love with a woman whose past he can't make peace with. Produced by Dreamspark Movies' Abhishek Tyagi and Vijay Arts' Vijay Bansal, the film also stars Yuri Suri, Anurag Sharma, Divya Seth Shah, Gulki Joshi, and Dev Sharma in pivotal roles.

Talking about his role in the film, Adhyayan told ANI that the script of the film really touched him for the kind of characters it features. He went on to reveal that he plays a role of a lover who is deeply emotional and his character has different shades. He said:

"It was a script that really called out to me for its striking characters. My part specifically has different shades. He is deeply emotional and things go really downhill for him when he is bruised in love. My director Amit knew exactly what he wanted and that helped me really deliver a gratifying performance. I am so glad the film is finally being released for the world to see."

Makers unveil Bekhudi Trailer

On Monday, the makers dropped the official trailer of the film. In the trailer, Adhyayan features the intense role of a lover who embarks on a vengeance journey. When he discovers the dark past of the woman he loves. The trailer is filled with romantic songs crooned by singers Jubin Nautiyal and Sonu Nigam. Daler Mehndi and Dev Negi have also worked on the music of the film.

Watch the trailer here:

More on Adhyayan Suman

Besides Bekhudi, the actor will next be seen in an ensemble cast of web series called Prayag Raaj. The Ashram actor is also set to feature in another thriller Entrapped. According to reports, the film is inspired by true events that tell about a billionaire boy in an extramarital affair with his secretary, how they get trapped in a car and that becomes an adventure. The film stars Sheetal Kale as the female lead.

Apart from these, he also has a film titled Ranchhod with Naseeruddin Shah which he will begin shooting this year. Other than this, he has commenced the shooting of the second season of the popular series Ashram.

(With Inputs from ANI)

(Image: Instagram/Adhyayansuman)