Bela Bose, Jai Santoshi Maa Actor And Classical Dancer, Dies At 79

Actress and classical dancer Bela Bose passed away on February 20. She was 79. Bose worked in the Indian film industry for over three decades between 1950-80. She was an artist of many talents. She was trained in classical Manipuri dance form and entertained the audience through her mesmerising performances through the yeras.

Bose also wrote poetry, was a skilled painter and a state level swimmer. She was one of the popular dancers in Hindi cinema along with Helen and Aruna Irani. She acted in more than 200 Hindi and regional Indian films. Some of her most memorable roles were in the films Shikar, Jeene ki Raah and Jai Santoshi Maa, to name a few. She was married to actor and filmmaker Ashish Kumar. She is survived by her son and a daughter and grandson.

A look back at Bela Bose's life and career

Bela Bose got into dancing in the film industry at a young age in order to support her family after her father's death. Her first role was in Sautela Bhai (1962) opposite Guru Dutt. She was 17 at the time she made her acting debut. She learned the acting profession by performing in Bengali plays.

Her popularity peaked between 1961 and 1966. In Hawa Mahal (1962), she played the role of Helen's sister. In Jai Santoshi Maa (1975), which was one of her most popular roles, she played the villainous sister-in-law. The role became an instant hit.

Bela Bose leaves acting career behind

In 1967, Bela Bose married Ashish Kumar. She gradually left her acting career to focus on family. After giving birth to a daughter and a son, she never returned to films. Some of her roles were in Bimal Roy's Bandini (1963), FC Mehra's Professor and Amrapali, Umang, Yeh Gulistan Hamara, Dil Aur Mohabbat, Zindagi Aur Maut and Wahan Ke Log, Jeene Ki Raah and More Man Mitwa.