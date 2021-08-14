‘Bell Bottom’: Advance Booking For Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Film Opens In Style

Padman actor Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account on Saturday, 14 August 2021, and made an exciting announcement. He announced that viewers can now make advance booking for his upcoming film, BellBottom in a grand style. The actor posted a video and wowed his fans with his charm.

Akshay Kumar in BellBottom

In the video uploaded by Akshay Kumar, he can be seen wearing a suit, which he accessorized with sunglasses. The actor accompanied the video with the caption, "#BellBottom is landing in cinemas near you on this Thursday ✈️ Book tickets now to board 😎" He also went on to announce, "BellBottom Advance Booking Now Open!"

The release of the upcoming BellBottom could possibly pave the way for theatrical releases of other films in the Bollywood industry. Production company Pooja Entertainment took to their Twitter handle on Saturday to officially announce the launch of BellBottom's advance booking. Producers Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani have also received immense praise for their decision to release the film on the big screen.

@akshaykumar is returning first to his favourite entertainment destination PVR🔥 Be the first to join his mission on the BIG SCREEN in 3D.



ADVANCE BOOKING NOW OPEN #Bellbottom releases on 19th August at a #PVR near you. pic.twitter.com/BfSXVr22oW — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) August 14, 2021

BellBottom is geared up to make its theatrical release on August 19 and apart from Akshay Kumar taking on the lead role in the film, the actor will also be joined by Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. The film will be helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, famously known for his work in Patiala House.

Recently, the second song from BellBottom, Sakhiyan 2.0 was released. The song is a romantic number, which is a recreated version of Maninder Buttar’s 2018 Sakhiyan. Buttar also accompanied Tanishk Bagchi to create Sakhiyan 2.0. Buttar also lent his voice to the song along with Zara Khan.

Announcing the release of the song, Akshay Kumar took to social media and wrote, "Can’t wait for you guys to feel the Sakhiyan2.0 vibe, song out now." Akshay’s co-star, Vaani Kapoor also took to Twitter to make the announcement. She wrote, "This groovy number is sure to get your foot tapping!"

Before Sakhiyan 2.0, team Bellbottom released Marjaawaan, shot with a scenic backdrop. Although fans loved the song, its poster caused a controversy. Some claimed that the poster was similar to something a digital creator and social media influencer, Camille had shared earlier. Camille is a globetrotter and goes by the username, ‘backpackdiariez’.

Picture Credits: Akshay Kumar-Instagram

