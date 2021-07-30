Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar Announces Release Date Of Spy Thriller With New Poster

After keeping fans on their toes for a long time, the makers of the upcoming spy thriller drama Bell Bottom announced the release date. Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and shared a post while revealing that the film is set to release on August 19, 2021. Apart from the release date, the actor also treated fans with the motion poster of the film while unveiling the entire cast.

Bell Bottom release date announced

“Mission: To Entertain you on the BIG SCREEN. Date: August 19, 2021. Announcing the arrival of #BellBottom! #BellBottomInCinemasAug19,” Akshay wrote. Bell Bottom was originally supposed to release on the silver screens on May 28 but it got postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus. Then, the makers zeroed in on July 27, but since many states didn’t ease the restrictions on the opening of cinema halls, they once again pushed the date to August 19. Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi and is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

This Pooja Entertainment production recreates the eighties and its teasers have excited viewers with its near-perfect detailing and retro vibe. Earlier, there were speculations around the direct-to-OTT release of the spy thriller, but Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment released a statement and dismissed all the rumours. The film is based on the events of National importance which surrounded India in the 1980s. The film is directed by Lucknow Central Director Ranjit Tiwari. The film was the first from the Hindi film industry to start shooting at a foreign location in July 2020, following the lockdowns which were put in place the world over to control the spread of COVID-19 in the absence of vaccines. Akshay Kumar also shared the teaser of the film, which was shot in the UK, amid heightened COVID-19 safety measures. On the work front, Akshay has interesting films in the pipeline. He will be seen in Raksha Bandhan, Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Ram Setu, and Bachchan Pandey.

IMAGE: PTI/AKSHAYKUMAR/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.