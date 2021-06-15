'Bell Bottom': Akshay Kumar Starrer Intriguing Espionage Thriller Gets A Release Date

Amid a slight dip in the number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government has moved towards unlocking the state while easing restrictions. During the unlocking stage, the makers are now eyeing multiplex to release their film and the first one to do so is Bell Bottom. The film comprises an ensemble star cast including Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, Akshay Kumar, and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. The makers finally treated fans with the release date and revealed that is slated to hit the big screens on July 27.

Bell Bottom makers announce the release date

Huma Qureshi shared a short video from the film while sharing the good news. The video showed Akshay Kumar dressed in formal attire walking with a suitcase. As he walks, a series of dates from the calendar goes by after which he finally stops by July 27. The story of the period espionage thriller is set in the eighties. “Your wait finally comes to an end. Team #BellBottom is all set to arrive on the big screens worldwide #BellBottomOn27July,” wrote Huma.

Bell Bottom was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on May 28 but due to the unprecedented lockdown, the release had to be postponed. The film is based on the events of National importance which surrounded India in the 1980s. The film is directed by Lucknow Central fame director Ranjit Tiwari. The film was the first from the Hindi film industry to start shooting at a foreign location in July 2020, following the lockdowns which were put in place the world over to control the spread of COVID-19 in the absence of vaccines.

The film has been shot at various locations across Europe. The shoot was wrapped up in London in September 2020. Last month, after speculation about Bell Bottom's release on an OTT platform, the makers of the film issued a statement, an excerpt from which read: "Nobody other than Pooja Entertainment has the mandate to make any statements with regards to any development with the film. We would like to request the media to support us as you always have and refrain from publishing any information that is not officially communicated by us. Stay safe and mask up. Our prayers with one and all."

IMAGE: HUMAQURESHI/AKSHAYKUMAR/Instagram

