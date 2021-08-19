'Bell Bottom' An Out-and-out Akshay Kumar Film, Netizens Share Their Opinions

Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom was released on Thursday and has been getting a good response from the audience. The spy-action thriller also features Lara Dutta and Vani Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Bell Bottom is based on true events and the story is set during the 1980s about some unforgettable heroes of the era. The movie was initially scheduled to release on Republic Day 2021 but was postponed due to rising cases of COVID-19. The film has been shot in Scotland, London and India. The movie was released in theatres on August 19, in 3D.

As the movie premiered, netizens left their reviews on social media. See what they had to say about Bell Bottom.

Netizens' reaction to 'Bell Bottom'

Akshay Kumar plays an undercover agent who goes by the code name ‘Bellbottom’, who is brought in for a covert rescue operation after a plane is hijacked and plans a covert operation to rescue the Indian citizens stuck on the hijacked plane. Vaani Kapoor plays his wife while Huma Qureshi is one of his team members in Dubai.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, a user wrote, "Today I saw Bell Bottom movie what a mind-blowing movie yaar What an acting by Akshay Kumar sir and what an amazing transformation of Lara ma'am she really look like really Indira Gandhi Ji #Akshay Kumar #Bell Bottom #Vaani Kapoor #Lara Dutta."

Today I saw bell botttom movie what a mind blowing movie yaar

😍😍😍😍❤️💯💯💯🔥😘👏👍🤘🇮🇳 What an acting by Akshay Kumar sir And what an amazing transformation of lara ma'am she really look like really Indira Gandhi ji#AkshayKumar #BellBottom #VaaniKapoor #LaraDutta — Moin Shaikh (@Arjun29878942) August 19, 2021

Another user wrote, "Done with watching #BellBottom: Punchy dialogues, excellent cinematography and perfect grip on the story. Akshay Kumar sir as always proved that why he is called the Khiladi. It's HUGE ☆☆☆☆☆."

Done with watching #BellBottom :

Punchy dialogues , excellent cinematography and perfect grip on story. Akshay Kumar sir as always proved that why he is called the Khiladi.

It's HUGEEE ☆☆☆☆☆ pic.twitter.com/YTdThXLaoG — Anubhav . (@_AnubhavAS) August 19, 2021

Movie critic Taran Adarsh rated the movie and gave it four stars and wrote, "#One Word Review... #Bell Bottom: GRIPPING. #BellBottom is an entertainer meant for the #Big Screen experience... Loaded with super performances and absorbing second half... #Akshay Kumar sparkles yet again... #Ranjit Tiwari's direction is top-notch. #Bell Bottom Review."

Meanwhile, another user wrote, "#BellBottom is MASSSSSSS till interval! Balanced emotions, sufficient humour, fast pace & a scene which would bring single screens upside down. @akshaykumar back to the ground where he knows how to hit the ball out of the park."

(Image Credits: Akshay Kumar's Instagram)