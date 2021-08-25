'Bell Bottom': Dia Mirza Heaps Praise On Lara Dutta For Portraying Former PM Indira Gandhi

Lara Dutta is receiving lots of praises for her role as former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi in the latest film, BellBottom. Lara's makeover for the film caught the attention of viewers right from the release of the film's trailer. Among all the praises, the Partner actor also received compliments from Dia Mirza. Read further to know how Dia praised Lara Dutta.

Dia Mirza hails Lara Dutta for BellBottom

Dia Mirza recently took to her Instagram stories to praise Lara Dutta for her work in the Akshay Kumar starrer film BellBottom. The actor shared a monochrome half and half photo of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Lara Dutta from the film. In the story, she wrote, "So proud of you and all the praise this part is earning you Lara Dutta. Shine on!!! Love you." She also added a sparkling heart emoji in the story. Lara Dutta reshared Dia Mirza's story and wrote, "Thank you, my darling."

Lara Dutta's unrecognisable look in BellBottom

Lara Dutta played a pivotal role in the film BellBottom. The film's plot revolved around a plane hijack during the tenure of the late Indira Gandhi. BellBottom, a spy played by Akshay Kumar, is called to rescue the passengers on the plane held as hostages by some terrorists. The film also cast Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in important roles.

The unrecognisable look of Lara Dutta has caught the attention of the viewers since the day the film's trailer was launched. As per PTI, during the trailer launch event, the media personnel were unable to recognise Lara Dutta in the spy thriller's trailer. When Dutta was questioned about her character, she asked everyone if anybody could recognise her in the small glimpse of the film. She then said, "If anyone is able to guess, then I will take all their family members free to the theatres." After much prodding, Dutta said, "So you did see me in the trailer. I'm playing Mrs Indira Gandhi. That's me." The social media platform also saw a lot of reactions to Lara Dutta's role. She also shared a photo of herself as Indira Gandhi on Instagram.

IMAGE: DIA MIRZA AND LARA DUTTA'S INSTAGRAM