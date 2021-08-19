'Bell Bottom': Lara Dutta Finds Cheerleader In Husband Mahesh Bhupathi & Twinkle Khanna

It's a big day for the team of the film Bell Bottom as it became the first 'big' venture to release theatrically amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As the espionage thriller, starring Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor & others, hits the screens on Thursday, wishes and congratulatory messages are pouring in for the team.

Meanwhile, Lara Dutta's husband and tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi has also joined the cheering crowd as he lauded the actor who essays Indira Gandhi's role in the spy thriller. Wishing Dutta good luck for the film, Bhupathi shared a couple of photos with her in her Indira Gandhi look from the Bell Bottom shoot days in London. The movie also marks Lara's comeback to the silver screen after a long haul.

Mahesh Bhupathi, Twinkle Khanna laud Lara's Indira Gandhi role in the movie

Dutta's look as the late former PM Indira Gandhi has grabbed headlines since the first look of the movie released. Taking to his Instagram account, Mahesh posted pictures with his wife and wrote, "Go Bell Bottom, Good Luck.". Along with it, Mahesh tagged the Bell Bottom team. The star couple can be seen happily posing for a selfie in the midst of the movie's London schedule, giving fans a glimpse into their fun amid work.

As soon as he posted the picture, several fans and celebrities lauded her performance, including Twinkle Khanna, Huma Qureshi among others. Akshay Kumar's wife reviewed Dutta's act as Indira and wrote, "A fabulous Indira."

On Wednesday night, Twinkle Khanna also shared a photo with Akshay Kumar as they both were off to Bell Bottom screening in London. Along with the post, she penned a sweet note for the 'Khiladi' as well as the movie's team. The actor turned author wrote, "Looks like a walk in the park but we are actually heading to something even better, the screening of Mr K's fabulous movie Bellbottom! #mustwatch."

Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom releases in theatres

Bell Bottom hits theatres on Thursday and reviews by popular critics, journalists, and RJs have already started pouring in. One among them was well-known trade analyst Taran Adarsh who called it 'gripping'. He hailed the movie for its 'super performances' and 'absorbing second half', calling it an 'entertainer for the big screen.' The word used for lead actor Akshay Kumar was 'sparkle' while Ranjit M Tewari's direction too won praises.

Bell Bottom stars Akshay, Vaani, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta in pivotal roles. It is helmed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Pooja Entertainment. The movie marked its way into several theatres across India, however, it didn't release in Maharashtra.

(IMAGE- mbhupathi/ Instagram)