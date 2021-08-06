Actor Lara Dutta has left her fans stunned with her latest transformation to get into the skin of her next character from the upcoming film Bell Bottom. The actress who will be seen playing the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has amazed her fans with her looks after prosthetics for her role in the spy thriller. While talking to PinkVilla, Lara made a shocking revelation that her father flew former prime minister Indira Gandhi several times as her personal pilot and that she 'felt an indirect personal connection' with her.

Lara Dutta shares the secret behind her connection with Indira Gandhi

During her conversation with the entertainment portal, the actor shared that getting into the character took her hours of hard work and team effort every day. But she said that she didn't have a problem with 'getting up so early', as she'd already worked with Akshay Kumar in 13 films. While narrating her personal connection with the former PM, Lara said that her father, Wing Commander LK Dutta, was Indira Gandhi’s personal pilot. He had flown her many times and knew her personally. She further stated that she grew up as a kid hearing stories about her. So, in a way, she felt an indirect personal connection with her.

Lara on August 5 shared a behind-the-scenes time-lapse video that provided a sneak peek into her physical transformation. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "Never had I imagined portraying a personality this pivotal & when I saw how this transformation translated on the screen, everything felt surreal & worth it. Can’t wait for y’all to watch my performance in #BellBottom on the big screen in 3D on 19th Aug.".

The upcoming spy thriller drama Bell Bottom has an ensemble star cast including Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and others. The film is slated to hit the screens on August 19 in theatres. Bell Bottom is the real story of a RAW agent who went by the code name, Bell Bottom. The film will revolve around the 1984 plane hijack during the tenure of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

IMAGE: LARABHUPATI/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.