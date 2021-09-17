‘Bell Bottom' To 'Annabelle Sethupathi', Here Are 5 Films To Watch On OTT This Weekend

With the weekend just around the corner, you are probably on the lookout for some films to sit back and relax with. There are a plethora of all-new films that cinephiles can enjoy this weekend. The list includes films spanning various languages including Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

What to watch on OTT platforms this weekend?

Bell Bottom

The Akshay Kumar has been one of the much-anticipated releases on OTT. The film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and also stars Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. The film is inspired by real-life hijacking events that took place in India during the 1980s. Bell Bottom was one of the first Bollywood films to get a theatrical release, which took place on August 19, 2021. After its release on the big screen, the film was released online on September 16.

Kanabadutaledu

Kanabadutaledu is a Telugu film starring Sunil, Vaishali Raj, Sukranth Veerella, Praveen, Himaja, Yugram, Kireeti Damaraju, Ravi Varma and Kancharapalem Kishore. Available on Spark OTT, the film was released on September 17. The crime thriller will revolve around the love story of Sashidha and Surya, who will be played by Vaishali Raj and Yugram respectively.

Annabelle Sethupathi

The Tamil horror-comedy was released on September 17 and is available to stream on Disney+Hotstar. The film will mark Taapsee Pannu's return to Tamil films and will also see Vijay Sethupathi, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles. The film revolves around a woman's adventures in a mysterious royal palace.

Maestro

The Telugu film hit the screens on Disney+Hotstar on Friday and is the remake of the Ayushmann Khurrana starter Bollywood film, Andhadhun. Nithin will take on Khurrana's role in the Telugu version of the film and Nabha Natesh will take on the role that Radhika Apte played in the film. Maestro was helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi.

Ankahi Kahaniya

The anthology series was released on Netflix on Friday and features three unconventional love stories. The series focuses on the complex feelings of love, longing and loss. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Saket Chaudhary and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the series stars Abhishek Banerjee, Zoya Hussain, Kunal Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Rinku Rajguru, Palomi and Delzad Hiwale.

Image: Instagram/@bellbottommovie, @actorvijaysethupathi