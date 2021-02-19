'Bell Bottom': Vaani Kapoor Starrer Spy Thriller's New Release Date Announced

Vaani Kapoor starrer Bell Bottom is about to hit the cinemas soon. The film directed by Ranjit M Tewari also stars Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain among others. The spy thriller was supposed to release on April 2, 2021, but has now been pushed to a new release date. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to share the new Bell Bottom release date.

Bell Bottom release date

Taking to Twitter, Taran shared a still from the film. In his Tweet, he wrote, “AKSHAY KUMAR: #BELLBOTTOM RELEASE DATE FINALISED... #BellBottom - starring #AkshayKumar as #RAW agent - to release in *cinemas* on 28 May 2021... Costars #VaaniKapoor, #HumaQureshi, #LaraDutta and #AdilHussain... Directed by Ranjit M Tewari.” He added, “#BellBottom is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.” Take a look at the post and how fans reacted to the announcement of the new release date.

The movie created a buzz last year as it became the first Bollywood movie to start shooting amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The film’s release in theatres is an aim to bring the audience back to the cinemas.

Bell Bottom Teaser

The film’s teaser was released back in 2020. The teaser begins with the film’s lead who is playing a RAW agent. It has aircraft in the background of almost every frame. The film is about a RAW agent on the trail of a mystery set in the 1980s. The movie is based on plane hijacks that took place in the early 1980s. Vaani Kapoor will play the role of RAW agent’s wife in the film. Lara Dutta will play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was in power at that time.

A look into Vaani Kapoor's upcoming films

Vaani Kapoor will soon be seen in Shamshera co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Ronit Roy and Iravati Harshe. The film will be directed by Karan Malhotra. She will also be seen in the romantic drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana in lead role.

