'BellBottom': Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor Create Magic In Soul-stirring Song 'Marjaawan'

After the intriguing trailer of the upcoming film BellBottom created a buzz in the hearts of the fans, the makers launched the very first song Marjaawaan from the film. The soul-stirring romantic track captures Akshay and Vaani's heartwarming romance. Shot in the beautiful locales of Scotland, Marjaawaan truly highlights the essence of pure love.

Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor leave fans mesmerised with Marjaawaan song

Donning stylish retro looks, the duo perfectly portrays all the ethos of eternal romance. The song is written and composed by Gurnazar Singh, and the music is by Gaurav Dev and Kartik Dev. This beautiful rendition is crooned by Asees Kaur and Gurnazar Singh. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor, the film also stars Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. The film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. The film is bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment along with Emmay Entertainment. The film is slated to hit the screens on August 19 in theatres.

While the trailer of Pooja Entertainment's Bellbottom made the right noise ever since its release, the makers launched the very first song Marjaawaan from the film today. Akshay Kumar plays a RAW agent in the film while Vaani plays his wife in the film. Sharing the video of the song on his Instagram account, Akshay Kumar wrote, “My favourite song, #Marjaawaan from #Bellbottom out now! This tune has been stuck in my head ever since the shoot. Watch the full video on the @saregama_official Music YouTube Channel.”

Akshay Kumar AKA Bell Bottom is described in these words in the trailer: "Married, sharp memory, first-level state player, cleared UPSC, singing teacher, well versed in Hindi, English, German and French." The trailer shows him confidently identifying the hijackers and devising a plan to rescue the hostages - all he needs is approval for a "covert mission". The trailer features Lara Dutta in an unrecognizable avatar as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Actors Huma Qureshi, Adil Hussain, and Aniruddh Dave also make appearances in the trailer.

IMAGE: AKSHAYKUMAR/Instagram

