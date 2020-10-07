'Bellbottom' Teaser Success Brings Ray Of Hope For Multiplexes Which Reopen On October 15

Film distributors and exhibitors have been quite elated about the new order from the Ministry of Home Affairs, which allows them to reopen theatres with 50% capacity. The successful teaser release of Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom has also added on to the excitement as it has been scheduled to have a theatrical release in April 2021. The exhibitors look at Bellbottom teaser success as a positive sign, indicating that viewers miss the big screen experience.

Exhibitors elated about Bellbottom teaser success

The teaser of the Akshay Kumar film was recently released on YouTube and it has been receiving a great response from the audiences. The film is being directed by Ranjit M Tewari and has been scheduled to release on April 2, 2021. The success of the teaser has left the exhibitors and distributors with a ray of hope as they had been sceptical about the audience’s interest in big screens after the COVID period.

Mr Gautam Dutta of PVR Cinemas recently spoke about the lifting of restrictions and their expectations from the new era. He said that he finds it heartening to see the kind of response that the teaser of Bellbottom has been receiving. The joy with which people are responding to the teaser, according to him, shows that the hunger for big-screen entertainment is alive. He believed this is positive news for the industry as well as everyone who depends on it.

The Chief Marketing Officer of INOX, Saurabh Varma, also threw some light on how Bellbottom teaser success is good news. He believed that this teaser can be a sign of the good times that the exhibitors, in particular, have been waiting for since the pandemic shut them down. They could finally see a ray of hope at the end of a dark time. The teaser and the completion of work on Bellbottom within such a short time also show that the film industry's synergy, resilience, and adaptability are matchless.

The CEO of Cinepolis, Mr Devang Sampat, expressed his excitement over the new development in the exhibitor sector. He said that they are thrilled that films like Bellbottom, which are made for a big-screen experience, will now make its way, after waiting for so many months. They are looking forward to welcoming audiences back to theatres and providing them with a world-class movie experience. Mr Sampat believed it is great news for everyone who earns a living through the ideation, production, and exhibition of films.

Image Courtesy: Stills from YouTube (Pooja Entertainment)

(Inputs from PR)

