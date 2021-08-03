BellBottom Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar Takes On The Role Of A Super Spy: Watch

Akshay Kumar's spy thriller film BellBottom trailer was recently unveiled. The movie features Akshay Kumar as a RAW agent on a covert mission. The trailer of BellBottom reveals that the story was inspired by real-life events. The movie also features Vaani Kapoor Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in lead roles.

BellBottom trailer out now

In the three-and-a-half-minute trailer, Akshay Kumar plays an undercover agent who goes by the code name ‘Bellbottom’, who is brought in for a covert rescue operation after a plane is hijacked and plans a covert operation to rescue the Indian citizens stuck on the hijacked plane. Vaani Kapoor plays his wife while Huma Qureshi is one of his team members in Dubai. Bell Bottom is based on true events and the story is set during the 1980s about some unforgettable heroes of the era.

The movie was initially scheduled to release on Republic Day 2021 but was postponed due to rising cases of COVID-19. The film has been shot in Scotland, London and India. The movie will be releasing on August 19, 2021 in 3D.

Akshay Kumar wraps Mumbai schedule of Raksha Bandhan

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in the comedy-drama Raksha Bandhan alongside Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the story written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon revolve around the love, bonding and attachment between brother-sister. Akshay recently took to his Instagram and announced that he had completed the Mumbai schedule of the movie. Taking to his Instagram he wrote "I’m already missing walking down these streets of Chandni Chowk. Even though it was a make-believe set…you made it look so real, take a bow @sumitbasu62. My wonderful co-star @bhumipednekar, thank you for providing the right balance with your splendid talent. And @aanandlrai sir…what can I say about you, besides that you’re a wizard and today as we wrap up the Mumbai schedule of #RakshaBandhan, I know I’m leaving the set a better actor." The film was originally scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 5 November 2021 on the occasion of Diwali, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

