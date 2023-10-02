Ben Kingsley To Naseeruddin Shah: Actors Who Have Played Mahatma Gandhi On Screen

Quick links:
October 2nd is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti every year commemorating the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Here's taking a look at actors who have essayed the legendary leader on-screen.
Deepak Antani very recently played Mahatma Gandhi in 2023 film Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh. The film has been directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.
The Richard Attenborough helmed 1982 film Gandhi, famously featured Ben Kingsley in the titular role. The film bagged 8 of its 11 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor wins.
Though it was not the titular role, Annu Kapoor essayed the role of Mahatma in 1994 film Sardar, based on the life of Sardar Vallabhai Patel.
Rajit Kapoor played the titular role in 1996 film The Making of the Mahatma, tracing Gandhi's life from his life-altering stay in South Africa to his mission-informed transformation for India.
In a unique take on the historical persona of Mahatma Gandhi, 2006 film Lage Raho Munna Bhai added a layer of light-hearted comedy to how the national figure is remembered through Dilip Prabhavalkar.
Akshaye Khanna led 2007 film Gandhi, My Father which featured the actor as Harilal Gandhi. Darshan Jariwala, who played Mahatma, also bagged a National Award that year for Best Supporting Actor.