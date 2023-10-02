Last Updated:

Ben Kingsley To Naseeruddin Shah: Actors Who Have Played Mahatma Gandhi On Screen

From Ben Kingsley to Naseeruddin Shah, here's taking a look at actors who have played Mahatma Gandhi on-screen, othe occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Mahatma Gandhi
October 2nd is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti every year commemorating the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Here's taking a look at actors who have essayed the legendary leader on-screen.

Mahatma Gandhi
Deepak Antani very recently played Mahatma Gandhi in 2023 film Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh. The film has been directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Mahatma Gandhi
The Richard Attenborough helmed 1982 film Gandhi, famously featured Ben Kingsley in the titular role. The film bagged 8 of its 11 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor wins.

Mahatma Gandhi
Though it was not the titular role, Annu Kapoor essayed the role of Mahatma in 1994 film Sardar, based on the life of Sardar Vallabhai Patel. 

Mahatma Gandhi
Rajit Kapoor played the titular role in 1996 film The Making of the Mahatma, tracing Gandhi's life from his life-altering stay in South Africa to his mission-informed transformation for India. 

Mahatma Gandhi
In a unique take on the historical persona of Mahatma Gandhi, 2006 film Lage Raho Munna Bhai added a layer of light-hearted comedy to how the national figure is remembered through Dilip Prabhavalkar. 

Mahatma Gandhi
Akshaye Khanna led 2007 film Gandhi, My Father which featured the actor as Harilal Gandhi. Darshan Jariwala, who played Mahatma, also bagged a National Award that year for Best Supporting Actor.

Mahatma Gandhi
Naseeruddin Shah played the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the 2000 film Hey Ram, directed by Kamal Haasan. The alternate history film bagged 3 National Film Awards. 

