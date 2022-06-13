Bengaluru 5-star Drug Bust: Hotel Manager Claims 'no Illegal Activity Inside Premises'

In a massive VVIP drug bust, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor has been arrested by the Bengaluru Police from a 5-star hotel in the city on Sunday evening, June 12. In an exclusive conversation with the Republic Media Network, Park Hotel's General Manager claimed that the accused might have consumed drugs outside the hotel premises as the hotel has very strict entry procedures. He also assured that there were no illegal activities taking place on the premises.

"We used to have regular DJ nights in our hotel and there were no illegal activities happening in the hotel at all. Police came in to check because they supposedly had some tip-off and they took these people along with them. They found out that they had consumed drugs, what I have heard. As far as our hotel premises and everything are concerned, it's totally clear," Park Hotel's General Manager told Republic TV. On being asked if the hotel staff was unaware of the drug consumption, the manager said, "They might have consumed from outside and come, but it didn't happen inside the hotel premises. We only sell alcohol not drugs and it is not good business for us if somebody doesn't drink. We do not want these kinds of people. And we have No Drugs posters also inside our hotel and have strict checking on our gates. Each and every single guest's pocket are emptied before entering. We are very very strict on our entry procedures."

Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor arrested

On Sunday evening, actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor was arrested by the Bengaluru Police following the high-profile drug bust in a 5-star hotel in the city on Sunday. Bengaluru DCP (East) confirmed that Siddhanth Kapoor tested positive for drug usage along with 4 others and was working as a DJ at a rave party.

The officer further revealed that 7 tablets of MDMA and Ganja had been nabbed from the party. "We have secured him because he also tested positive. In that place, we found 7 tablets of MDMA and Ganja. Section 22A, 22B, and 27B of the NDPS Act have been slapped. We will follow Supreme Court guidelines and will be producing him before the magistrate. Out of 5 people, none of them are politically involved," said DCP (East) Bheemashankar S. Guled.

The Bengaluru police busted the overnight high-profile drug party in a 5-star hotel on Sunday night. During the raid, the police recovered narcotics and detained several people. Republic TV has learned that blood samples of at least 35 people were checked for drug usage, out of which, 5 tested positive.

(Image: Insta-SiddhanthKapoor/RepublicWorld)