Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada Activists Continue Protests Against Ajay Devgn, 'Hindi Imposition'

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently got embroiled in a controversy after expressing his displeasure over Kichcha Sudeepa's alleged 'National language' comment. During the trailer launch of R: The Deadliest Gangster Ever, the South star happened to have commented about 'Hindi not being the national language' of India while replying to a question. His remark in Kannada, loosely translated into English stated, "They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere.''

Post this, jay Devgn took to Twitter to express his displeasure by asking Sudeepa why would he dub his films in Hindi if it wasn't the 'national language'. Although the Twitter dispute between the two has long ended, it has sparked rage about 'Hindi' imposition in all directions with prominent politicians issuing statements to criticise Ajay Devgn. On Thursday, Pro-Kannada activists gathered at the Mysuru Bank circle to protest against Ajay Devgn's 'Hindi' remark.

Pro-Kannada organisations protest against 'Hindi' imposition

On Friday, April 29, protests against Ajay Devgn continued at the Mysuru Bank circle. Pro-Kannada activists claimed that from 14 May 2022, they will continue the state-wise protest against the 'Hindi' imposition. The organisation further demanded the governor to not speak in Hindi while issuing his statement in the Assembly. Rather, they have urged the governor to put forth the statement in the Kannada language.

On April 28, too, pro-Kannada organisations held photos of Ajay Devgn and protested against him at the Mysuru Bank circle in Bengaluru. The activists chanted slogans against the actor while expressing their support for Sudeepa. They also protested against the 'imposition' of Hindi by the government in non-Hindi-speaking states. The situation had to be tamed by the police by detaining the activists present at the protest site.

Ajay Devgn's 'Hindi' language remark

Ajay Devgn, being the flag bearer to defend the Hindi language replied to Sudeepa tweeting, "Hi @KicchaSudeep, You are a friend. thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I’ve always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation. (sic)"

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

(Image: @ajaydevgn/@kichchasudeepa/Instagram)