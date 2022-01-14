'Berlin': Aparshakti Khurana To Take Training To Play Deaf & Mute Interpreter In Next

As Aparshakti Khurana has showcased his versatility as an actor with many of his movies, he is now gearing up to take up another challenge for his upcoming movie with filmmaker Atul Sabharwal. The actor recently expressed his excitement for his upcoming project and revealed who he prepped for the challenging role he will be essaying.

Aparshakti Khurana is among the popular Bollywood actors who have marked their presence in the acting industry with their iconic roles in movies namely Dangal, Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Helmet, Stree and many more.

Aparshakti Khurana to play a deaf & mute interpreter in the movie Berlin

As Aparshakti Khurana is gearing up to essay the lead role in the filmmaker Atul Sabharwal's highly-awaited movie, Berlin, the actor recently opened up about the movie and the character he will be playing in the film and revealed that playing someone like a sign language expert in a thriller was exactly the kind of work he had been looking forward to doing in a long time. Stating further, he revealed that he will be soon starting to work to learn and take classes to learn sign language and added that it will be extensive training and workshops with an expert. While signing off, he also mentioned that he wanted to make sure he was doing the needful to learn it in as much detail.

The actor said, "New day, new challenge. 'Berlin' is a project that had me supremely excited since day one - purely because of what it brings to the table for me as an actor. Playing someone like a sign language expert in a thriller is exactly the kind of work I had been looking forward to doing since a very long time. I will be soon starting to work to learn and take classes to learn sign language. It will be an extensive training and workshops with an expert and I want to make sure I do the needful to learn it in as much detail”.

Talking about the director of this film, Aparshakti added, "Atul expects you to be in top form with respect to the energy you bring to the set. It’s amazing to see his conviction towards his writing and direction"

Source: PR

Image: Instagram/@aparshakti_khurana