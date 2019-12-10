Best Annu Kapoor Films That Were Loved By The Audience And Praised By Critics

Annu Kapoor has been a part of a number of critically acclaimed films. The actor has won a number of awards for his performances including the National Film Award for his work in the 2013 film Vicky Donor. Here are five films of the actor which were loved by the audience.

Best films featuring Annu Kapoor

1. 7 Khoon Maaf (2011)

7 Khoon Maaf was a mystery-thriller released in the year 2011. The film revolves around a woman who kills her husband. The film is loaded with talented actors like Priyanka Chopra, Vivan Shah, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Irrfan Khan, amongst others. Annu Kapoor plays the role of the fifth husband in the film. The film was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. 7 Khoon Maaf was loved by the critics and fans alike.

2. Vicky Donor (2013)

Vicky Donor was a 2013 film that was loved by the fans and critics alike. The film revolves around a sperm donor and his adventures. The film stars actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, and Dolly Ahluwalia in pivotal roles. The film stars Annu Kapoor as an infertility doctor. The actor won a National Award for his work in this film. The film also did well at the box office.

3. The Shaukeens (2014)

The Shaukeens was a comedy film released in the year 2014. The film revolves around three 60-year-old friends who decide to rejuvenate themselves. The film stars actors like Lisa Haydon, Piyush Mishra, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. Annu Kapoor plays one of the three friends. The film has been directed by Abhishek Mishra. It received mixed reactions from the audience.

4. Jolly LLB 2 (2017)

Jolly LLB 2 was a comedy-drama film released in the year 2017. The film revolves around a lawyer who gets a career-boosting case. The film stars actors like Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. The film features Annu Kapoor in a semi-negative character. It was written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. The film was loved by fans and critics alike.

5. Dream Girl (2019)

Dream Girl was a romantic comedy film released in 2019. The film revolves around a man who can speak in a woman’s voice. The film stars actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, and Abhishek Banerjee in important roles. The film stars Annu Kapoor as the lead character’s father. His performance in the film was highly appreciated by viewers.

