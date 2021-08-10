Best Bollywood Road Trip Movies To Watch As 'Jee Le Zaraa' Awaits Release

Three of the top leading ladies of Bollywood are coming together to make one epic road trip movie. Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt are all set to share the screen for the movie Jee Le Zara which will be directed by Zoya Akhtar. As we wait for Jee Le Zara to release here are some Bollywood road trip movies to add to your watchlist/playlist.

Bollywood road trip movies

1. Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai is a coming-of-age romantic film about three friends played Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna as they transition into life after college. The three friends embark on a road trip to Goa and vow to return there every year. Critically, the film garnered positive reviews, with some believing that it broke new ground by introducing a realistic portrayal of Indian youth. Dil Chahta Hai has received several accolades upon release, including two National Film Awards and seven Filmfare Awards.

2. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a buddy road comedy-drama film directed by Zoya Akhtar. The movie features three childhood friends played by Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, and Farhan Akhtar as they reunite for a three-week road trip to Spain. The trip changes their life in various aspects. The movie also featured Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin as female leads. The movie received critical acclaim for its performances, story, music, humour, and direction and was nominated for and won several awards, including two National Film Awards.

3. Highway

Highway is an Indian road drama film written and directed by Imtiaz Ali. The movie tells the story of a girl (Alia Bhatt) who is kidnapped by a goon (Randeep Hooda). As the story continues the girl starts liking the newfound freedom. For her performance in the movie, Alia Bhatt won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critic's choice).

4. Anjaana Anjaani

Anjaana Anjaani is a romantic comedy-drama about two suicidal strangers who meet and make a pact to commit suicide in twenty days on New Year's Eve. In those twenty days, the duo embarks on a road trip to Las Vegas and eventually fall in love. The movie featured Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in the lead role.

5. NH10

NH10 is a thriller movie directed by Navdeep Singh and written by Sudip Sharma. It stars Anushka Sharma, Neil Bhoopalam, Darshan Kumar, Deepti Naval, and Ravi Jhankal. The movie tells the story of a young couple whose road trip goes awry after they encounter a group of violent criminals committing an honour killing. The movie received critical acclaim and was a sleeper hit at the box office.

6. Finding Fanny

Finding Fanny is a satirical road comedy film directed and written by Homi Adajania. The film is based on a road trip set in Goa and follows the journey of five dysfunctional friends who set out on a road trip in search of Fanny, the love interest of Naseeruddin Shah. The movie also features Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Kapur, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie was screened at the19th Busan International Film Festival.

7. Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do is a comedy-drama film helmed by Zoya Akhtar, featuring an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. The film tells the story of the Mehras, a dysfunctional family who invite their family and friends on a cruise trip to celebrate the parents' 30th wedding anniversary and later reconcile following a series of arguments and differences.

Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram and Cric Bhagya and Moonlight's Twitter

