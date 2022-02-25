'Best Dad, Best Husband': Mira Rajput's Wish For Shahid Kapoor On B'day Is All Things Love

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is celebrating his 41st birthday and the Kabir Singh fame is garnering wishes from all over the world. The recent one to pour wishes on the Jab We Met actor is his lovely wife Mira Rajput. Calling him the 'best husband, best dad, best friend and best sage', Mira dropped some adorable pictures of her husband and fans have been gushing over the same. Now, the fans are already excited to see how Shahid celebrates his birthday with his family.

Mira Kapoor drops the sweetest birthday wish for Shahid Kapoor

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira Rajput dropped a series of pictures featuring Shahid Kapoor. The first pic saw Shahid in the backdrop of river and sunset in which he wore a white shirt and grey-coloured jacket. The Padmaavat actor looked flattering as he showcased his beard. The second picture is from the actor's beach vacay in which he could be seen posing with a victory sign, while the third one has Shahid and Mira lying together, therefore enjoying some quality time.

Mira calls Shahid 'best husband'

The caption which Mira wrote for her dotting husband won hearts as it read, "Happy Birthday life May you get the best of everything because you are the best. Best dad, best friend, the best husband, best sage… I love you #mineforever #birthdaybumps." Fans have been pouring wishes for the Jersey actor as one wrote, "Have a lovely day with your cute and lovely family," another one commented, "Ur last line #mineforever yes he is all yours and only yours Mira" and some even dropped heart emojis under the post.

Shahid Kapoor's films

After making uncredited appearances in the films like Dil To Pagal Hai and Taal, Shahid Kapoor appeared in many music videos. Soon after that, the actor made his acting debut in Ken Ghosh's romantic comedy Ishq Vishk (2003), which turned out to be a super hit. With his dedication and hard work, Shahid got many big films like Jab We Met, Chup Chup Ke, 36 China Town, and many more. Kabir Singh and Padmaavat are two of the best films by the actor. Currently, Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated movie Jersey, which got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jersey, also featuring Mrunal Thakur, will be released worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022.

