Kangana Ranaut's 'Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai' Had Several Hard-hitting Dialogues; Read

Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai was based on Mumbai of the '60s and '70s. It chronicled the rise and fall of some noted smugglers in India. Reportedly, the film was based on the lives of Haji Mastan, played by Ajay Devgn, and Dawood Ibrahim, played by Emran Hashmi.

Along with Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi, the film also starred Kangana Ranaut and Prachi Desai. Take a look at some of the best dialogues written by Rajat Arora that added to the charm of the movie.

Best dialogues from Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai

Main un cheezon ki smuggling karta hoon, jinki ijaazat sarkar nahi deti ... un cheezon ki nahi, jinki ijaazat zameer nahi deta - Ajay Devgn

Aadmi tabhi bada banta hai ... jab bade log usse milne ka intezaar kare - Emran Hashmi

Zindagi ho toh smuggler jaisi ... sari duniya raakh ki tarah neeche aur khud dhuen ke tarah upar - Emran Hashmi

Hamari tasveerein kheench ke apni dukaan mein laga lena ... kabhi zaroorat padhe, toh dono mein se ek bhagwan chun lena - Ajay Devgn

Raaste ki parwah karoonga toh ... manzil bura maan jayegi - Emran Hashmi

Jinki manzil ek hoti hai ... woh raaston par hi toh milte hai - Ajay Devgn

Kashti leharon se takrayegi ... toh hi kinaare naseeb honge - Ajay Devgn

Insaan ki dukhti rug uski har taqat se badhkar hoti hai - Randeep hooda



Joh apne beete huye kal se bhaagta hai ... woh zindagi ki race kabhi nahi jeetta - Ajay Devgn

Besabar aadmi zuban bhi jala leta hain aur khaneka maza bhi nahi le pata - Kangana Ranaut

Jab Dost Banake Kaam Ho Sakta Hai … Toh Phir Dushman Kyun Banaye? - Ajay Devgn



Aadmi Halaat Bighadane Ke Liye Burre Kaam Nahi Karta … Halaat Sudhaarne Ke Liye Karta Hai.

- Ajay Devgn



Na Koi Superstar Aur na Hin Koi Jubilee Star. Mera Dream Man Oh Hoga Joh Saath Second Mein Mera Dil Jitle - Kangana Ranaut



Kaam Aisa Karo Ke Naam Ho Jaye, Warna Naam Aisa Karo Ke, Naam Lete Hi Kaam Ho Jaaye - Ajay Devgn

