Sonam Kapoor's Iconic Dialogues From Romantic-comedy 'Aisha'

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is well-known among her fans for her acting prowess. She has essayed powerful characters in many movies, the movie Aisha is one among them. Aisha is a 2010 romantic-comedy movie helmed by Rajrshree Ojha. The movie starred Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol in the lead role.

The plot of Aisha revolves around the upper-class society of Delhi and is an adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel Emma. The movie theatrically released on August 6, 2010. Sonam Kapoor’s character was critically acclaimed by critics and fans alike. Here is a compilation of a few of Sonam Kapoor's iconic dialogues from the movie Aisha.

Pyar koi toofan nahi hai joh aaye aur duniya badal de ... woh toh zindagi ke chote chote lamhon mein hota hai

Main duniya ki sabse sundar ladki toh nahi hoon, sabse smart bhi nahi hoon ... par uski nazar mein main hoon

Tum ne mujhe zindagi ka sahi rasta dikhaya hai ... galat aur sahi mein fark dikhaya hai ... sehna sikhaya hai, samajhna sikhaya hai, dosti nibhana sikhaya hai ... aur chahna bhi

Agar main tumhe kho doongi na ... toh main khud ko kho doongi

Hum ladte hai toh sirf isliye ... taaki baad mein ek doosre ko mana sake

Pyar bahut mushkil se milta hai, aur agar mil jaye ... toh usse aasani se jaane nahi dena chahiye

Thoda butter, thoda drama aur thoda tears mix karo ... and papa ki koi bhi na yes ho jaati hai

Apne aap ko achcha samajhna achcha hai ... par sabse achcha samajhna?

Hum koi fairy tale mein nahi Delhi mein rehte hai ... yahan rainbows nahi traffic ka dhuan hai ... raat ko aasman mein ek bhi tara saaf-saaf dikhe na ... utna hi bahut hai

Pyar kisi ke plan karne se nahi hota ... pyar mein koi kisi ke saath zabardasti bhi nahi kar sakta ... pyar toh bas ho jaata hai ... kahin bhi, kabhi bhi aur kisi ke saath bhi

Kya tum chahati ho ki main chahun ki yeh hamari pehli date ho?

