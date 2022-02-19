Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week: From Alia Bhatt To Madhuri Dixit, See Who-wore-what

Last Updated: 19th February, 2022 22:21 IST

Alia Bhatt shined bright like a diamond in her dazzling white ensemble showing off her natural beauty. The actor is currently busy gearing up for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Janhvi Kapoor exuded high-class fashion in her recent mirror photo-dumps where she wore a sleeveless silk dress. She matched the attire with a messy bun and soft makeup.

Sanya Malhotra, who is gearing up for the release of her film 'Love Hostel', donned a purple suit ensemble. She elevated her look with orange heels.

Madhuri Dixit, who is busy promoting her upcoming OTT show 'The Fame Game', donned an exquisite maroon traditional attire. She elevated her look by matching the shade of lipstick to her dress.

Riding on the success of her latest release 'Gehraiyaan', Deepika Padukone put her best fashion foot forward during the promotions of the film.

