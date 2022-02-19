Last Updated:

Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week: From Alia Bhatt To Madhuri Dixit, See Who-wore-what

From Gangubai Kathiawadi star Alia Bhatt's dazzling outfit to The Fame Game actor Madhuri Dixit's traditional attire, see the best outfits of the week.

Kangana Ranaut
1/7
Image: Instagram/@

Kangana Ranaut, who is all set to host a one-of-a-kind reality show called 'Lock Upp', exuded royalty in exquisite red gown.

Bhumi Pednekar
2/7
Image: Instagram/@bhumipednekar

Taking the casual route, 'Badhaai Do' actor Bhumi Pednekar added her unique twist to her blue jeans.

Deepika Padukone
3/7
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

Riding on the success of her latest release 'Gehraiyaan', Deepika Padukone put her best fashion foot forward during the promotions of the film.

Madhuri Dixit
4/7
Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene

Madhuri Dixit, who is busy promoting her upcoming OTT show 'The Fame Game', donned an exquisite maroon traditional attire. She elevated her look by matching the shade of lipstick to her dress.

Sanya Malhotra
5/7
Image: Instagram/@sanyamalhotra_

Sanya Malhotra, who is gearing up for the release of her film 'Love Hostel', donned a purple suit ensemble. She elevated her look with orange heels.

Janhvi Kapoor
6/7
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor

Janhvi Kapoor exuded high-class fashion in her recent mirror photo-dumps where she wore a sleeveless silk dress. She matched the attire with a messy bun and soft makeup.

Alia Bhatt
7/7
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Alia Bhatt shined bright like a diamond in her dazzling white ensemble showing off her natural beauty. The actor is currently busy gearing up for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

