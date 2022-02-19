Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week: From Alia Bhatt To Madhuri Dixit, See Who-wore-what

Quick links:
Kangana Ranaut, who is all set to host a one-of-a-kind reality show called 'Lock Upp', exuded royalty in exquisite red gown.
Taking the casual route, 'Badhaai Do' actor Bhumi Pednekar added her unique twist to her blue jeans.
Riding on the success of her latest release 'Gehraiyaan', Deepika Padukone put her best fashion foot forward during the promotions of the film.
Madhuri Dixit, who is busy promoting her upcoming OTT show 'The Fame Game', donned an exquisite maroon traditional attire. She elevated her look by matching the shade of lipstick to her dress.
Sanya Malhotra, who is gearing up for the release of her film 'Love Hostel', donned a purple suit ensemble. She elevated her look with orange heels.
Janhvi Kapoor exuded high-class fashion in her recent mirror photo-dumps where she wore a sleeveless silk dress. She matched the attire with a messy bun and soft makeup.
