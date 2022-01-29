Best Family-drama Movies That Score Big On OTTs Like Netflix, Amazon Prime; Watch

If you're planning a movie night with your family, then we have enlisted the best family movies for your streaming selection. From comedy, thriller action to fantasy, family movies can be anything. Here's a complete list of great movies that you can enjoy with your family this weekend:

'Pagglait'

The 2021 Indian Hindi-language black comedy-drama film, written and directed by Umesh Bisht, starring Sanya Malhotra, Ashutosh Rana, Shruti Sharma, and Raghubir Yadav in the lead roles. The film was produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, and Achin Jain under the banners Balaji Motion Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment. The film revolves around a young woman, who gets widowed soon after her marriage. Watch this movie anytime on Netflix.

'Mimi'

The story is based on a woman, who has big dreams but reluctantly agrees to become a surrogate for a couple for some amount of money. Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama film directed by Laxman Utekar, who co-wrote the film with Rohan Shankar. Mimi stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role along with Pankaj Tripathi and Supriya Pathak. You can watch this movie on Amazon Prime.

'The Sky Is Pink'

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar starrer, The Sky Is Pink, is a real-life story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who died in 2015. The story is based on the struggles of a couple named Aditi and Niren wanting to give happiness to their daughter. Written and directed by Shonali Bose, the film is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas under their production companies Roy Kapur Films, RSVP Movies, and Purple Pebble Pictures, respectively, in association with Ivanhoe Pictures. The Sky is Pink was streamed on Amazon Prime Video on December 11, 2019.

'Tribhanga'

This movie is one of the top family movies on Netflix. Tribhanga revolves around the mother-daughter relationship, women’s empowerment, and most importantly, the complexities of human relationships. Directed by the actor Renuka Shahane, the film gives a glimpse into a male-dominated society. Tribhanga stars Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in the lead roles.

'Gunjan Saxena'

This movie is inspired by a true story. It is also a movie on women's empowerment and struggles to achieve new heights. The plot revolves around an Indian Air Force officer and former pilot, Gunjan Saxena. Janhvi Kapoor portrays the role of Gunjan Saxena in the film, which is available on Netflix for a binge-watch this weekend.

